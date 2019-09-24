Tiesto y Mabel - God is a dancer [2019]

God is a dancer, yeah, I heard on the radio

That she always goes harder

'Cause she keepin' you on your toes

And she's perfectly focused

She's lost in the moment

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

Are you feelin' that fire?

'Cause the music is on the way

If you wanna be higher

Wanna move to the break of day, yeah

Whoa, better go, better watch it

Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that—

Body that's rockin', let's put it all on ya

Let 'em know you're coming for that

Ain't nothin' to it, it's not your fault, yeah

Oh my, oh my, oh my

You got the answer

You won't stop for nada, yeah

Talk to ya

Keep that pace

Oh my, oh my, oh my

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that—

Won't you give me that step-by-step?

Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye

Won't you give me that left, right, left?

Won't you give me that left, right, left? Aye

Won't you give me that step-by-step

Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye

Won't you give me that left, right, left?

Won't you give me that left, right, left? Aye

God is a dancer 'cause I heard on the radio

That she always goes harder

She's keepin' you on your toes

Perfectly focused

Lost in the moment

Ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

You got that—

Won't you give me that step-by-step?

Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye