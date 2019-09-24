los40-menu-burger

    Tiesto y Mabel - God is a dancer [2019]

    Como hizo Rita Ora en Ritual

    Hace exactamente tres meses Tiesto lanzaba junto a Jonas Blue y Rita Ora la canción Ritual, un auténtico temazo en el que la cantante se convertía en protagonista absoluta. Y eso es exactamente lo que ha vuelto a suceder con Mabel.

    Llevamos cuatro años tras la pista de Mabel McVey, la primogénita de Neneh Cherry, la sueca que en los 90 triunfaba con canciones como Woman, 7 Seconds o Buffalo Stance y de Cameron McVey, productor de Massive Attack.

    En este tiempo la joven nos ha sorprendido con canciones de diferentes estilos y sonidos como Know me better, Don't call me up o Know me better que cabalgan desde el moombathon, el trap y el pop hasta el R&B.

    Y ahora ha tenido la oportunidad de colaborar con uno de los DJ's más populares del mundo, Tiesto, en la canción God is a dancer, un hit muy bailable con raíces house y algún toque pop en el que Mabel no solo demuestra su talento vocal sino también con el baile.

    ¡Dale al play y a disfrutar de este nuevo éxito!

    LETRA DE GOD IS A DANCER DE TIESTO Y MABEL

    God is a dancer, yeah, I heard on the radio

    That she always goes harder

    'Cause she keepin' you on your toes

    And she's perfectly focused

    She's lost in the moment

    Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

    Are you feelin' that fire?

    'Cause the music is on the way

    If you wanna be higher

    Wanna move to the break of day, yeah

    Whoa, better go, better watch it

    Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa

    Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

    You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that—

    Body that's rockin', let's put it all on ya

    Let 'em know you're coming for that

    Ain't nothin' to it, it's not your fault, yeah

    Oh my, oh my, oh my

    You got the answer

    You won't stop for nada, yeah

    Talk to ya

    Keep that pace

    Oh my, oh my, oh my

    Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

    You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

    You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that—

    Won't you give me that step-by-step?

    Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye

    Won't you give me that left, right, left?

    Won't you give me that left, right, left? Aye

    Won't you give me that step-by-step

    Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye

    Won't you give me that left, right, left?

    Won't you give me that left, right, left? Aye

    God is a dancer 'cause I heard on the radio

    That she always goes harder

    She's keepin' you on your toes

    Perfectly focused

    Lost in the moment

    Ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

    You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more

    You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na

    You got that—

    Won't you give me that step-by-step?

    Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye

    Comentarios

