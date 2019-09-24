Tiesto y Mabel - God is a dancer [2019]
Como hizo Rita Ora en Ritual
Hace exactamente tres meses Tiesto lanzaba junto a Jonas Blue y Rita Ora la canción Ritual, un auténtico temazo en el que la cantante se convertía en protagonista absoluta. Y eso es exactamente lo que ha vuelto a suceder con Mabel.
Llevamos cuatro años tras la pista de Mabel McVey, la primogénita de Neneh Cherry, la sueca que en los 90 triunfaba con canciones como Woman, 7 Seconds o Buffalo Stance y de Cameron McVey, productor de Massive Attack.
En este tiempo la joven nos ha sorprendido con canciones de diferentes estilos y sonidos como Know me better, Don't call me up o Know me better que cabalgan desde el moombathon, el trap y el pop hasta el R&B.
Y ahora ha tenido la oportunidad de colaborar con uno de los DJ's más populares del mundo, Tiesto, en la canción God is a dancer, un hit muy bailable con raíces house y algún toque pop en el que Mabel no solo demuestra su talento vocal sino también con el baile.
¡Dale al play y a disfrutar de este nuevo éxito!
LETRA DE GOD IS A DANCER DE TIESTO Y MABEL
God is a dancer, yeah, I heard on the radio
That she always goes harder
'Cause she keepin' you on your toes
And she's perfectly focused
She's lost in the moment
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa
Are you feelin' that fire?
'Cause the music is on the way
If you wanna be higher
Wanna move to the break of day, yeah
Whoa, better go, better watch it
Oh-whoa, oh-whoa, oh-whoa
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that—
Body that's rockin', let's put it all on ya
Let 'em know you're coming for that
Ain't nothin' to it, it's not your fault, yeah
Oh my, oh my, oh my
You got the answer
You won't stop for nada, yeah
Talk to ya
Keep that pace
Oh my, oh my, oh my
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that—
Won't you give me that step-by-step?
Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye
Won't you give me that left, right, left?
Won't you give me that left, right, left? Aye
Won't you give me that step-by-step
Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye
Won't you give me that left, right, left?
Won't you give me that left, right, left? Aye
God is a dancer 'cause I heard on the radio
That she always goes harder
She's keepin' you on your toes
Perfectly focused
Lost in the moment
Ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
Just take it step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that left, right, left, leave 'em coming back for more
You got that step-by-step when you come out on the floor
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that ooh-na-na-na-na-na
You got that—
Won't you give me that step-by-step?
Won't you give me that step-by-step? Aye
