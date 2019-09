Lukas Graham - Lie [2019]

So much for supposed to be's

Girl I wish you luck gettin' over me

And supposedly

You're with him but wish you were holding me

You wish you were holding me

Isn't it

Isn't it something

Whenever you touch him

You don't feel nothin'

Isn't it something

How quickly your honesty

Just turns into make believe

It turns into make believe

How dare you lie

To my face

You can't say

You're fine now

Said you'd never call again

Guess it didn't go how you imagined it

I know what it is

All that time with him you were wanting this

Yeah you were wanting this

Isn't it

Isn't it something

How easy you fall in

Like he was nothing

Isn't it something

How quickly your meant to be's

Just turned into history

They turned into history

How dare you lie

To my face

You can't say

You're fine now

You said he was perfect

You said it was workin'

You said you were certain

Now why would you lie

It's okay look into my eyes and let's agree

You've been lying to yourself not just to me

How dare you lie

To my face

You can't say

You're fine now