    Julia Michaels - If you need me [2019]

    Una historia de pérdida de seres queridos

    Sorry for your loss es un show de Facebook Watch en el que se profundiza sobre el sentido de la vida tras la pérdida de un ser querido pero desde una perspectiva diferente en la que el humor ayuda a superar lo que nadie querría sufrir. Con esa idea en la cabeza, Julia Michaels ha creado If you need me.

    Se trata de un nuevo sencillo cuyo videoclip se estrenó hace unos días bajo la dirección de Blaine Hogan y la producción de Evolve Studios.

    "Miles de personas están encontrando esperanza y una conexción en el grupo oficial para Facebook Watch de la serie Sorry for your loss" explica la solista al comienzo del vídeo.

    Se trata de una nueva canción de la cantante y compositora tras el lanzamiento de sus dos EPs (Inner Monologue Part 1 y Part 2) que ve la luz bajo el sello Republic Records y que tal vez podría formar parte de un Part 3.

    If you need me lleva su firma junto a la de Benjamin Rice y JP Saxe como compositores.

    Escuchar esta canción en directo probablemente sea uno de los momentos más emotivos de su Inner Monologue Tour. Una gira que muy pronto tendrá una cita en España.

    El Teatro Barceló de Madrid recibirá a Julia Michaels con los brazos abiertos el próximo 4 de octubre en su primera serie de conciertos en solitario tras actuar como telonera de Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Pink o Niall Horan.

    ¡Dale al play y descubre su increíble historia!

    LETRA DE IF YOU NEED ME DE JULIA MICHAELS

    I wish I could fix it, I wish I knew what to say

    But everything feels like a lie these days

    Don't know how not to feel that way, oh

    They're reaching for reasons, it's all gonna be okay

    But everyone feels like a liar these days

    Don't know how not to feel that way

    But if you need me, I'll be right there

    When you're dreaming all your nightmares

    I'll come tackle the monsters

    I'll find where they hide in the nighttime

    If you need me, I'll be right there

    When you're happy and when you're scared

    I can still be your shoulder

    I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you

    Have I spent too much time on what we used to be?

    Am I making up details in the memories?

    Have I got too caught up on the you and me thing?

    Well, I'm hoping not 'cause I loved what we got

    Out of sight, don't mean out out of mind

    Not in your space, but you're still in mine

    Hope you don't think I could leave you like that

    Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

    Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

    But if you need me, I'll be right there

    When you're dreaming all your nightmares

    I'll come tackle the monsters

    I'll find where they hide in the nighttime

    If you need me, I'll be right there

    When you're happy and when you're scared

    I can still be your shoulder

    I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you, to you

    Ah, ha, yeah

    I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you

    Well, time is friends with distance

    But they ain't no friends of ours

    And that's fine because

    Well, time is friends with distance

    But they ain't no friends of ours

    And that's fine because

    If you need me, I'll be right there

    When you're dreaming all your nightmares

    I'll come tackle the monsters

    I'll find where they hide in the nighttime

    If you need me, I'll be right there

    When you're happy and when you're scared

    I can still be your shoulder

    I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you, to you

    Ah, ha, yeah

    I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you

    Ooh, yeah, yeah

    I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you

    Comentar