Julia Michaels - If you need me [2019]

I wish I could fix it, I wish I knew what to say

But everything feels like a lie these days

Don't know how not to feel that way, oh

They're reaching for reasons, it's all gonna be okay

But everyone feels like a liar these days

Don't know how not to feel that way

But if you need me, I'll be right there

When you're dreaming all your nightmares

I'll come tackle the monsters

I'll find where they hide in the nighttime

If you need me, I'll be right there

When you're happy and when you're scared

I can still be your shoulder

I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you

Have I spent too much time on what we used to be?

Am I making up details in the memories?

Have I got too caught up on the you and me thing?

Well, I'm hoping not 'cause I loved what we got

Out of sight, don't mean out out of mind

Not in your space, but you're still in mine

Hope you don't think I could leave you like that

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

But if you need me, I'll be right there

When you're dreaming all your nightmares

I'll come tackle the monsters

I'll find where they hide in the nighttime

If you need me, I'll be right there

When you're happy and when you're scared

I can still be your shoulder

I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you, to you

Ah, ha, yeah

I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you

Well, time is friends with distance

But they ain't no friends of ours

And that's fine because

Well, time is friends with distance

But they ain't no friends of ours

And that's fine because

If you need me, I'll be right there

When you're dreaming all your nightmares

I'll come tackle the monsters

I'll find where they hide in the nighttime

If you need me, I'll be right there

When you're happy and when you're scared

I can still be your shoulder

I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you, to you

Ah, ha, yeah

I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you

Ooh, yeah, yeah

I'll be by your side even if I'm not next to you