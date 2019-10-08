Meghan Trainor se da un baño de masas en Wave

I want what I can't have, still holding on to hope

Drowning in my tears, this love's a sinking boat

Oh, oh, this love's a sinking boat

Oh, oh (No)

Once my hands have reached the shore

You pull me back in

And I shouldn't beg for more

But I don't want it to end

Just take me like a wave (Wave, wave, wave)

Oh, take me like a wave, oh (Wave, wave, wave)

Take me like a wave, pull me back and forth

Crash into my arms, tell me I am yours

Take me like a wave, oh, ah (Wave, wave, wave)

Headed to surface, I'll keep you afloat

I'll keep you safe, babe (Yep, yep)

Right in the middle of Heaven and Hell

This world was made for us (Yeah)

Don't blame you at all (Yeah)

It was all my fault (Yeah)

I swear that I won't do the shit that I did before

I stayed a block away (Yeah)

But I need you back on me (Hey)

And I think it's all the same for you, yeah

I just wanna kiss your neck

'Cause I miss the way you're dancing on me, yeah

Let me pull you back in (Yeah)

Once my hands have reached the shore

You pull me back in

And I shouldn't beg for more

But I don't want it to end

Just take me like a wave (Wave, wave, wave)

Oh, take me like a wave, oh (Wave, wave, wave)

Take me like a wave, pull me back and forth

Crash into my arms, tell me I am yours

Take me like wave, oh, ah (Wave, wave, wave)

Oh, oh

Oh, oh