    Meghan Trainor se da un baño de masas en Wave

    En colaboracion con Mike Sabath

    Meghan Trainor acaba de presentar un nuevo sencillo bajo el título de Wave en colaboración con Mike Sabath y en cuyo videoclip la solista se da un auténtico baño de masas.

    Después de Genetics, All the ways y No excuses esta Wave podría ser el cuarto sencillo que la intérprete habría presentado de su esperadísimo tercer disco de estudio.

    Treat myself ha sufrido retrasos en varias ocasiones hasta el punto de que la propia cantante publicó en sus redes sociales que el lanzamiento se cancelaba tal y como estaba previsto.

    Todo ello con la intención de volver al estudio de grabación y terminar de dar forma a un disco al que le está costando cobrar vida ya que Meghan Trainor quiere un disco muy ambicioso.

    Además de estas cuatro canciones, los seguidores de la vocalista han podido disfrutar de su EP The Love Train.

    ¡Dale al play!

    LETRA DE WAVE DE MEGHAN TRAINOR

    I want what I can't have, still holding on to hope

    Drowning in my tears, this love's a sinking boat

    Oh, oh, this love's a sinking boat

    Oh, oh (No)

    Once my hands have reached the shore

    You pull me back in

    And I shouldn't beg for more

    But I don't want it to end

    Just take me like a wave (Wave, wave, wave)

    Oh, take me like a wave, oh (Wave, wave, wave)

    Take me like a wave, pull me back and forth

    Crash into my arms, tell me I am yours

    Take me like a wave, oh, ah (Wave, wave, wave)

    Headed to surface, I'll keep you afloat

    I'll keep you safe, babe (Yep, yep)

    Right in the middle of Heaven and Hell

    This world was made for us (Yeah)

    Don't blame you at all (Yeah)

    It was all my fault (Yeah)

    I swear that I won't do the shit that I did before

    I stayed a block away (Yeah)

    But I need you back on me (Hey)

    And I think it's all the same for you, yeah

    I just wanna kiss your neck

    'Cause I miss the way you're dancing on me, yeah

    Let me pull you back in (Yeah)

    Once my hands have reached the shore

    You pull me back in

    And I shouldn't beg for more

    But I don't want it to end

    Just take me like a wave (Wave, wave, wave)

    Oh, take me like a wave, oh (Wave, wave, wave)

    Take me like a wave, pull me back and forth

    Crash into my arms, tell me I am yours

    Take me like wave, oh, ah (Wave, wave, wave)

    Oh, oh

    Oh, oh

    Comentarios

