Harry Styles - Lights up [2019]
Sudor, luces rojas y tatuajes rodeado de chicos y chicas
El primer sencillo del esperadísimo segundo disco de estudio de Harry Styles ya está aquí. El británico acaba de estrenar Lights up en su canal de Youtube a las 6 de la mañana de este viernes 11 de octubre y ya supera el millón de visitas.
Un día antes Nueva York y Londres habían amanecido con un buen puñado de carteles adelantando el estreno con la enigmática pregunta Do you know who you are? junto a las siglas de TPWK del lema de Harry: "Treat People With Kindness".
El rodaje del videoclip de este nuevo proyecto musical tuvo lugar a finales del mes de agosto en la colonia Lombardo Toledano, una de las más antiguas de Cancún (Quintana Roo, México). A Harry Styles le fue imposible mantener en secreto su llegada al país americano. Casi desde que puso un pie en el aeropuerto, las redes sociales se encargaron de seguirle por todos los rincones mexicanos donde pasaba.
Un Harry Styles que luce un particular estilo con pantalones y tirantes al más puro estilo años 20 pero que ha encendido el botón de sexy en un vídeo con mucho sudor, luces rojas y tatuajes rodeado de chicos y chicas.
Ahora solo falta por conocer el nombre del disco y la fecha de lanzamiento de un álbum que ya ha sido presentado con este Lights up. Hace ya más de dos años y medio desde la publicación de Sign of the Times (single) y Harry Styles (disco) y la espera se está haciendo larga.
LETRA DE LIGHTS UP DE HARRY STYLES
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way,
I'm never coming back down,
Can't you see,
I could but wouldn't stay,
I wouldn't put it like that,
What do you mean?
I'm sorry by the way,
I'm never coming around,
It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same,
La da da da dah,
All the lights couldn't put out the dark,
Running through my heart,
Lights up and they know who you are,
Know who you are,
Do you know who you are?,
Shine,
Step into the light,
It's so bright sometimes,
I'm not ever going back,
Shine,
Step into the light,
It's so bright sometimes,
I'm not ever going back,
Shine,
Step into the light,
It's so bright sometimes,
I'm not ever,
What do you mean,
I'm sorry by the way,
I'm never going back now,
It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same,
La da da da dah,
All the lights couldn't put out the dark,
Running through my heart,
Lights up and they know who you are,
Know who you are,
Do you know who you are?
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios