DJ Snake, Sean Paul, Anitta y Tainy sacan el Fuego que llevan dentro

Don't make me crazy

Your bed won't take it

Don't start that fuego

I can't fight my DNA

Loca (Ahh)

Alright, then

Just one touch of me, get a likkle of me and she start to go loopy (Loco)

But tell her after lovin' on me, send her right back home

Taking her home, like to feel man a jog

She fallin' in love with the way how I do it

And I must love the way how she just can't leave me alone

Crazy because she'll pick up the phone

She not stop, call Simone

And I tell her, she moan

I go naughty zone

Think me a clone

Let me give her the bone

Now she after third round

Give me the crown (That's it)

Oh oh (Baby girl)

Encima mío, encima tuyo

Oh oh

On top of me, on top of you, yeah

Oh oh (Babygirl)

Contigo ya no hay cama que aguante, yeah

Aguante, yeah

(La, la, la, la)

Don't make me crazy

(La, la, la, la)

Your bed won't take it

Don't you start that fuego, fuego

I can't fight my DNA

Pero si me vuelvo loca, loca

You might like that (Eh)

Ay, telling you again

Porque yo me pongo loca, loca

Cada vez que le muerdo la boca, la boca

Rapidito se le cae la ropa, ropa

Y a mí me gusta (Sing, girl)

Porque yo me pongo loca, loca

Cada vez que le muerdo la boca, la boca

Rapidito se le cae la ropa, ropa

Eso me gusta

Oh oh

Encima mío, encima tuyo

Oh oh

On top of me, on top of you, yeah

Oh oh

Contigo ya no hay cama que aguante, yeah

Aguante, yeah

(La, la, la, la)

Don't make me crazy

(La, la, la, la)

Your bed won't take it (Baby girl, I'ma make ya)

Don't start that fuego, fuego

I can't fight my DNA

Pero si me vuelvo loca, loca

You might like that (Eh)

Telling you again

Babygirl, I'ma make you

Don't make me crazy

Your bed won't take it

Don't start that fuego, uh

I can't fight my DNA, loca (Ah-ah)