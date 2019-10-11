los40-menu-burger

    DJ Snake, Sean Paul, Anitta y Tainy sacan el Fuego que llevan dentro

    Incluida en el disco Carte blanche

    redes_sociales_zw1

    Hace algo más de tres meses que descubrimos el disco Carte Blanche de DJ Snake en el que se incluían éxitos urbanos latinos tan conocidos como Taki taki o Loco contigo.

    Si para estos temas el dj contó con la colaboración de Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B, J Balvin y Tyga, para su nuevo sencillo, Fuego, el francés no ha bajado el listón y le acompañan Sean Paul, Anitta y Tainy.

    Todos ellos sacan el fuego que llevan dentro para dar vida a uno de los videoclips más calientes de este otoño europeo (primavera en el hemisferio sur).

    Si eres un fanático del spanglish vas a disfrutar de este clip dirigido por Colin Tilley.

    ¡Dale al play y cuidado con el Fuego!

    LETRA DE FUEGO DE DJ SNAKE, SEAN PAUL, ANITTA Y TAINY

    Don't make me crazy

    Your bed won't take it

    Don't start that fuego

    I can't fight my DNA

    Loca (Ahh)

    Alright, then

    Just one touch of me, get a likkle of me and she start to go loopy (Loco)

    But tell her after lovin' on me, send her right back home

    Taking her home, like to feel man a jog

    She fallin' in love with the way how I do it

    And I must love the way how she just can't leave me alone

    Crazy because she'll pick up the phone

    She not stop, call Simone

    And I tell her, she moan

    I go naughty zone

    Think me a clone

    Let me give her the bone

    Now she after third round

    Give me the crown (That's it)

    Oh oh (Baby girl)

    Encima mío, encima tuyo

    Oh oh

    On top of me, on top of you, yeah

    Oh oh (Babygirl)

    Contigo ya no hay cama que aguante, yeah

    Aguante, yeah

    (La, la, la, la)

    Don't make me crazy

    (La, la, la, la)

    Your bed won't take it

    Don't you start that fuego, fuego

    I can't fight my DNA

    Pero si me vuelvo loca, loca

    You might like that (Eh)

    Ay, telling you again

    Porque yo me pongo loca, loca

    Cada vez que le muerdo la boca, la boca

    Rapidito se le cae la ropa, ropa

    Y a mí me gusta (Sing, girl)

    Porque yo me pongo loca, loca

    Cada vez que le muerdo la boca, la boca

    Rapidito se le cae la ropa, ropa

    Eso me gusta

    Oh oh

    Encima mío, encima tuyo

    Oh oh

    On top of me, on top of you, yeah

    Oh oh

    Contigo ya no hay cama que aguante, yeah

    Aguante, yeah

    (La, la, la, la)

    Don't make me crazy

    (La, la, la, la)

    Your bed won't take it (Baby girl, I'ma make ya)

    Don't start that fuego, fuego

    I can't fight my DNA

    Pero si me vuelvo loca, loca

    You might like that (Eh)

    Telling you again

    Babygirl, I'ma make you

    Don't make me crazy

    Your bed won't take it

    Don't start that fuego, uh

    I can't fight my DNA, loca (Ah-ah)

