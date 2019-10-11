DJ Snake, Sean Paul, Anitta y Tainy sacan el Fuego que llevan dentro
Incluida en el disco Carte blanche
Hace algo más de tres meses que descubrimos el disco Carte Blanche de DJ Snake en el que se incluían éxitos urbanos latinos tan conocidos como Taki taki o Loco contigo.
Si para estos temas el dj contó con la colaboración de Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B, J Balvin y Tyga, para su nuevo sencillo, Fuego, el francés no ha bajado el listón y le acompañan Sean Paul, Anitta y Tainy.
Todos ellos sacan el fuego que llevan dentro para dar vida a uno de los videoclips más calientes de este otoño europeo (primavera en el hemisferio sur).
Si eres un fanático del spanglish vas a disfrutar de este clip dirigido por Colin Tilley.
¡Dale al play y cuidado con el Fuego!
LETRA DE FUEGO DE DJ SNAKE, SEAN PAUL, ANITTA Y TAINY
Don't make me crazy
Your bed won't take it
Don't start that fuego
I can't fight my DNA
Loca (Ahh)
Alright, then
Just one touch of me, get a likkle of me and she start to go loopy (Loco)
But tell her after lovin' on me, send her right back home
Taking her home, like to feel man a jog
She fallin' in love with the way how I do it
And I must love the way how she just can't leave me alone
Crazy because she'll pick up the phone
She not stop, call Simone
And I tell her, she moan
I go naughty zone
Think me a clone
Let me give her the bone
Now she after third round
Give me the crown (That's it)
Oh oh (Baby girl)
Encima mío, encima tuyo
Oh oh
On top of me, on top of you, yeah
Oh oh (Babygirl)
Contigo ya no hay cama que aguante, yeah
Aguante, yeah
(La, la, la, la)
Don't make me crazy
(La, la, la, la)
Your bed won't take it
Don't you start that fuego, fuego
I can't fight my DNA
Pero si me vuelvo loca, loca
You might like that (Eh)
Ay, telling you again
Porque yo me pongo loca, loca
Cada vez que le muerdo la boca, la boca
Rapidito se le cae la ropa, ropa
Y a mí me gusta (Sing, girl)
Porque yo me pongo loca, loca
Cada vez que le muerdo la boca, la boca
Rapidito se le cae la ropa, ropa
Eso me gusta
Oh oh
Encima mío, encima tuyo
Oh oh
On top of me, on top of you, yeah
Oh oh
Contigo ya no hay cama que aguante, yeah
Aguante, yeah
(La, la, la, la)
Don't make me crazy
(La, la, la, la)
Your bed won't take it (Baby girl, I'ma make ya)
Don't start that fuego, fuego
I can't fight my DNA
Pero si me vuelvo loca, loca
You might like that (Eh)
Telling you again
Babygirl, I'ma make you
Don't make me crazy
Your bed won't take it
Don't start that fuego, uh
I can't fight my DNA, loca (Ah-ah)
