Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me [2019]

We fight, we get high holding on to love

We came down 'cause there was nothing holding us

Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?

Is it wrong that I still don't know my heart?

Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?

Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?

Another Friday night tryna put on a show

Do you hate the weekend 'cause nobody's calling?

I've still got so much love hidden beneath this skin

So darling

Put a little love on me, put a little love on me

When the lights come up and there's no shadows dancing

I look around as my heart is collapsing

'Cause you're the only one I need

So put a little love on me

We wrote and we wrote

'Til there were no more words

We laughed and we cried

Until we saw our worst

Last night I lay awake

Stuck on the things we say

And when I close my eyes, the first thing I hear you say is

Put a little love on me, put a little love on me

When the lights come up and there's no shadows dancing

I look around as my heart is collapsing

'Cause you're the only one I need

So put a little love on me

You're the only one I need

Put your love on me