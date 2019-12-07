Niall Horan - Put A Little Love On Me [2019]
Probablemente, la mejor canción que ha escrito hasta el momento
El británico Niall Horan ha publicado una balada increíble llamada Put A Little Love On Me. Se trata de una canción muy emotiva a base de piano y voz que va creciendo en intensidad y melodía a medida que avanza. Estamos ante una de las piezas más bonitas y sinceras de Niall y probablemente, la mejor canción que ha escrito hasta el momento.
Viene acompañada de un videoclip sencillo, pero que invita a adentrarnos en el mundo más íntimo del artista. El vídeo ha sido dirigido por Cameron Busby y está protagonizado por el propio Niall interpretando al piano Put A Little Love On Me. Le acompaña una bailarina de danza contemporánea que se mueve al ritmo de la canción.
Como decimos, se trata de una de las composiciones más sinceras de Niall, un tema que ha escrito junto a sus colaboradores de toda la vida Jamie Scott y Daniel Bryer (que también lo produjo), y a Mike Needle, con cuerdas arregladas y producidas por Greg Kurstin.
"Cuando se encienden las luces y no hay sombras bailando / Miro a mi alrededor mientras mi corazón se derrumba / Porque eres lo único que necesito", canta Horan sobre un amor que no salió como esperaba.
LETRA DE PUT A LITTLE LOVE ON ME
We fight, we get high holding on to love
We came down 'cause there was nothing holding us
Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?
Is it wrong that I still don't know my heart?
Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?
Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?
Another Friday night tryna put on a show
Do you hate the weekend 'cause nobody's calling?
I've still got so much love hidden beneath this skin
So darling
Put a little love on me, put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there's no shadows dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
'Cause you're the only one I need
So put a little love on me
We wrote and we wrote
'Til there were no more words
We laughed and we cried
Until we saw our worst
Is it wrong that I still wonder where you are?
Is it wrong that I still don't know my heart?
Are you all dressed up but with nowhere to go?
Are your tears falling down when the lights are low?
Another Friday night tryna put on a show
Do you hate the weekend 'cause nobody's calling?
I've still got so much love hidden beneath this skin
So darling
Put a little love on me, put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there's no shadows dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
'Cause you're the only one I need
So put a little love on me
Last night I lay awake
Stuck on the things we say
And when I close my eyes, the first thing I hear you say is
Put a little love on me, put a little love on me
When the lights come up and there's no shadows dancing
I look around as my heart is collapsing
'Cause you're the only one I need
So put a little love on me
You're the only one I need
Put your love on me
Put a Little Love On Me es el nuevo single de Niall tras Nice To Meet Ya, una canción que funcionó como primer adelanto de su esperado nuevo disco de estudio como solista.
Originario de Mullingar, Irlanda, Horan ha vendido más de 80 millones de discos y recorrió el mundo varias veces como parte One Direction. Con su debut en solitario de larga duración Flicker (Capitol Records), logró un éxito mundial masivo y una aclamación crítica generalizada. El álbum entró en el Billboard 200 en el número 1 en octubre de 2017 y pronto obtuvo la certificación platino y superior en 18 países, incluido EE. UU. Además de superar los tres millones en ventas mundiales de álbumes y casi 3.500 millones de streamings en todo el mundo, encabezó el chart de los mejores álbumes de iTunes en 61 países.
