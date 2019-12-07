Harry Styles - Adore You [2019]
Un videoclip en forma de corto que cuenta con la voz de Rosalía
Harry Styles continúa configurando su nuevo universo a través del arte. El británico ha publicado su nuevo single, Adore You, que funciona como nuevo single de su próximo disco: Fine Lines.
Adore You llega acompañado de un videoclip fascinante a modo de corto en cuya historia nos introduce la propia Rosalía, que colabora en este trabajo prestando su voz como narradora. El vídeo de Adore You ha estado dirigido por Dave Meyers y está ambientado en una misteriosa isla ficticia llamada Eroda (Adore deletreado al revés).
Para esta canción, Harry Styles y su equipo orquestaron una magnífica campaña de marketing en la que se propusieron promover el site visiteroda.com dedicado a esta isla imaginaria y a dejar pistas por redes sociales los días previos al lanzamiento del vídeo.
En esta web encontramos todo tipo de información sobre este lugar mágico ideado por Harry Styles: "La belleza natural de Eroda es inconfundible e inolvidable. Cuenta con impresionantes acantilados que caen directamente al mar. Tierra adentro, las colinas cubiertas de hierba constituyen la mayor parte del terreno", leemos en visiteroda.com y también "Eroda es conocida por sus pintorescos pueblos, pubs animados y bulliciosos mercados de pescado. La isla tiene cuatro aldeas; Garona es el puerto más grande y primario, así como la capital de la isla. Marmoton, Martin's Heaven y Yuna son los otros principales centros de población".
Adore you estará incluido en Fine Lines, su nuevo disco que llegará el 13 de diciembre.
LETRA DE ADORE YOU
Walk in your rainbow paradise (paradise)
Strawberry lipstick state of mind (state of mind)
I get so lost inside your eyes
Would you believe it?
You don't have to say you love me
You don't have to say nothing
You don't have to say you're mine
Honey (ah-ah-ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah-ah-ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
You're wonder under summer sky
Brown skin and lemon over ice
Would you believe it?
You don't have to say you love me
I just wanna tell you somethin'
Lately you've been on my mind
Honey (ah-ah-ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah-ah-ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
It's the only thing I'll ever do
(Ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah-ah-ah)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
(Ah-ah-ah; it's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
I'd walk through fire for you (it's the only thing I'll ever do)
Just let me adore you
Oh, honey (ah; it's the only thing I'll ever do)
Oh, honey (ah; it's the only thing I'll ever do)
I'd walk through fire for you (it's the only thing I'll ever do)
Just let me adore you (it's the only thing I'll ever do)
(Ooh, ooh)
Oh, honey
(Ooh, ooh)
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
