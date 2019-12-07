los40-menu-burger

SUSCRÍBETE A NUESTRA NEWSLETTER DE MÚSICA

los40-icon-lupa
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • LOS40 Classic
  • LOS40 Dance
  • VÍDEOS
  • GIRAS
  • CINE / TV
  • BigBang
  • Life Style
  • INTERNET
  • JUEGOS
  • CÓMICS
  • FOTOGALERÍAS
  • LOS40 MUSIC AWARDS
  • Tarjeta LOS40
  • SÍGUENOS:
    • los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO -
    GRAN VÍA, 32. 28013 MADRID [España]
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Harry Styles - Adore You [2019]

    Un videoclip en forma de corto que cuenta con la voz de Rosalía

    redes_sociales_zw1

    Harry Styles continúa configurando su nuevo universo a través del arte. El británico ha publicado su nuevo single, Adore You, que funciona como nuevo single de su próximo disco: Fine Lines.

    Adore You llega acompañado de un videoclip fascinante a modo de corto en cuya historia nos introduce la propia Rosalía, que colabora en este trabajo prestando su voz como narradora. El vídeo de Adore You ha estado dirigido por Dave Meyers y está ambientado en una misteriosa isla ficticia llamada Eroda (Adore deletreado al revés).

    Para esta canción, Harry Styles y su equipo orquestaron una magnífica campaña de marketing en la que se propusieron promover el site visiteroda.com dedicado a esta isla imaginaria y a dejar pistas por redes sociales los días previos al lanzamiento del vídeo.

    En esta web encontramos todo tipo de información sobre este lugar mágico ideado por Harry Styles: "La belleza natural de Eroda es inconfundible e inolvidable. Cuenta con impresionantes acantilados que caen directamente al mar. Tierra adentro, las colinas cubiertas de hierba constituyen la mayor parte del terreno", leemos en visiteroda.com y también "Eroda es conocida por sus pintorescos pueblos, pubs animados y bulliciosos mercados de pescado. La isla tiene cuatro aldeas; Garona es el puerto más grande y primario, así como la capital de la isla. Marmoton, Martin's Heaven y Yuna son los otros principales centros de población".

    Adore you estará incluido en Fine Lines, su nuevo disco que llegará el 13 de diciembre.

    LETRA DE ADORE YOU

    Walk in your rainbow paradise (paradise)

    Strawberry lipstick state of mind (state of mind)

    I get so lost inside your eyes

    Would you believe it?

    You don't have to say you love me

    You don't have to say nothing

    You don't have to say you're mine

    Honey (ah-ah-ah)

    I'd walk through fire for you

    Just let me adore you

    Oh, honey (ah-ah-ah)

    I'd walk through fire for you

    Just let me adore you

    Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

    Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

    You're wonder under summer sky

    Brown skin and lemon over ice

    Would you believe it?

    You don't have to say you love me

    I just wanna tell you somethin'

    Lately you've been on my mind

    Honey (ah-ah-ah)

    I'd walk through fire for you

    Just let me adore you

    Oh, honey (ah-ah-ah)

    I'd walk through fire for you

    Just let me adore you

    Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

    Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    It's the only thing I'll ever do

    (Ah)

    I'd walk through fire for you

    Just let me adore you

    Oh, honey (ah-ah-ah)

    I'd walk through fire for you

    Just let me adore you

    Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

    (Ah-ah-ah; it's the only thing I'll ever do)

    (It's the only thing I'll ever do)

    I'd walk through fire for you (it's the only thing I'll ever do)

    Just let me adore you

    Oh, honey (ah; it's the only thing I'll ever do)

    Oh, honey (ah; it's the only thing I'll ever do)

    I'd walk through fire for you (it's the only thing I'll ever do)

    Just let me adore you (it's the only thing I'll ever do)

    (Ooh, ooh)

    Oh, honey

    (Ooh, ooh)

    Just let me adore you

    Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

    Comentarios

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
    LOS40

    ¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

    redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales
    redes_sociales redes_sociales

    Comentar