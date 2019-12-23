Ed Sheeran - Put it all on me [2019]
17 historias de amor en el nuevo single del británico
Hemos perdido la cuenta de la cantidad de vídeos y sencillos que Ed Sheeran ha publicado de su más reciente proyecto discográfico, No 6 Collaborations Project. Pero lo curioso de ello es que cada vez que estrena uno nuevo nos parece todavía mejor que el anterior.
Ese es el caso de su nuevo videoclip con el que ilustra la canción Put it all on me y en el que participa por primera vez en su carrera junto a su esposa Cherry Seaborn.
La primera vez de una de las parejas británicas más envidiadas del momento tenía que estar a la altura y el director Jason Koenig ha conseguido rodar una auténtica oda al amor en forma de videoclip musical.
Junto a su esposa Jenny recorrió todo el mundo buscando parejas que bailaran una canción de Ed Sheeran y el resultado es espectacular. Diferentes parejas heterosexuales, homosexuales... de diferentes culturas y con decenas de años de matrimonio o relaciones recién comenzadas.
Una de ellas la protagonizan Ed Sheeran y Cherry Seaborn en su piso de Londres explicando su historia de amor: amigos en el instituto, primer beso en aquel Castle on de Hill con el que Ed Sheeran nos sorprendió en X (Multiply), reencuentro de adultos, fuegos artificiales y boda en enero de 2019.
Los propios directores del vídeo también forman parte del mismo. Se les reconoce su enorme calidad a la hora de filmar vídeos pero en clave de humor parece que su baile no convence.
Put it all on me será el último vídeo que se lance de No 6 Collaborations Project y en el que Ed Sheeran ha colaborado con Ella Mai.
¡Dale al play!
LETRA DE PUT IT ALL ON ME DE ED SHEERAN
Ooh, I can't wait to get home
I don't know why, but I'm feelin' low
Happened again and I want you to know
Having my woman there is good for my soul
I try to be strong, well, I got demons
So can I lean on you?
I need a strong heart and a soft touch
And you're the one when I want love
It's you and only you
Who can be takin' away
The shit that I go through
Each and everyday
When I'm alone with you
You make it better again, yeah
Your arms are where I wanna remain
Catch my eye, and she starts to say
Hey baby, we can dance slowly
My darlin', I'll be all you need (you need)
I know it hasn't been your day, your week, your week, your week
So put it all on me (woo)
Oh my darlin', put your worries on me
Can't judge me 'cause I feel the same thing
And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need
To put it all on me
All on me, on me
Hey baby, we can dance slowly
All on me, on me
Put your, put your, put your worries on me
All on me, on me
Hey baby, we can dance slowly
And I'm here for whenever you need
To put it all on me
Ooh, you're there for me when I
Need you to be, 'cause I
Find it hard to say the words
But some shit don't need an explanation, baby
I try to be strong, but I got demons
So can I lean on you?
I need a strong heart and a soft touch
And you're the one when I want love
It's you and only you
That can be takin' away
The shit that I go through
Each and everyday
Baby, I can't wait
In love with all your ways
Your arms are where I wanna remain
Grab my waist when I start to say, now
Hey baby, we can dance slowly (hey)
My darlin', I'll be all you need (you need)
I know it hasn't been your day, your week, your week, your week
So put it all on me (woo)
Oh my darlin', put your worries on me
Can't judge me 'cause I feel the same thing (yeah)
And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need
To put it all on me (babe)
All on me, on me
Hey baby, we can dance slowly (slow)
All on me, on me
Put your, put your, put your worries on me (woo!)
All on me, on me
Hey baby, we can dance slowly
And I'm here for whenever you need (need)
To put it all on me (woo!)
I try to be strong, well, I got demons
So can I lean on you?
I need a strong heart and a soft touch
And you're the one when I want love
