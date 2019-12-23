Ed Sheeran - Put it all on me [2019]

Ooh, I can't wait to get home

I don't know why, but I'm feelin' low

Happened again and I want you to know

Having my woman there is good for my soul

I try to be strong, well, I got demons

So can I lean on you?

I need a strong heart and a soft touch

And you're the one when I want love

It's you and only you

Who can be takin' away

The shit that I go through

Each and everyday

When I'm alone with you

You make it better again, yeah

Your arms are where I wanna remain

Catch my eye, and she starts to say

Hey baby, we can dance slowly

My darlin', I'll be all you need (you need)

I know it hasn't been your day, your week, your week, your week

So put it all on me (woo)

Oh my darlin', put your worries on me

Can't judge me 'cause I feel the same thing

And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need

To put it all on me

All on me, on me

Hey baby, we can dance slowly

All on me, on me

Put your, put your, put your worries on me

All on me, on me

Hey baby, we can dance slowly

And I'm here for whenever you need

To put it all on me

Ooh, you're there for me when I

Need you to be, 'cause I

Find it hard to say the words

But some shit don't need an explanation, baby

I try to be strong, but I got demons

So can I lean on you?

I need a strong heart and a soft touch

And you're the one when I want love

It's you and only you

That can be takin' away

The shit that I go through

Each and everyday

Baby, I can't wait

In love with all your ways

Your arms are where I wanna remain

Grab my waist when I start to say, now

Hey baby, we can dance slowly (hey)

My darlin', I'll be all you need (you need)

I know it hasn't been your day, your week, your week, your week

So put it all on me (woo)

Oh my darlin', put your worries on me

Can't judge me 'cause I feel the same thing (yeah)

And I'm here for whenever you need, you need, you need

To put it all on me (babe)

All on me, on me

Hey baby, we can dance slowly (slow)

All on me, on me

Put your, put your, put your worries on me (woo!)

All on me, on me

Hey baby, we can dance slowly

And I'm here for whenever you need (need)

To put it all on me (woo!)

I try to be strong, well, I got demons

So can I lean on you?

I need a strong heart and a soft touch

And you're the one when I want love