Justin Bieber - Yummy [2020]

El canadiense revoluciona la mesa con su nuevo proyecto musical

Justin Bieber prometió que su nuevo proyecto musical iba a ser "diferente de todos los demás álbumes, por la etapa en la que estoy en mi vida” y desde el primer minuto se está esforzando en demostrarlo.

Yummy es la primera canción que conocemos de este trabajo aún sin título y por lo visto en el videoclip que sirve como propuesta visual está clara la intención del solista canadiense: estamos invitados para disfrutar de una agradable sobremesa pero estas son sus normas y sus reglas y las socialmente aceptadas importan más bien poco.

“Creo que estoy justo donde se supone que debo estar y Dios me tiene justo donde él quiere que yo esté” explicaba hace unos días un Justin Bieber que para este vídeo se ha puesto a las órdenes de Bardia Zeinali. El director iraní deja claro en este clip que debajo de toda la comida musical de los ultimos años está la misma persona que consiguió arrasar entre las masas.

Yeah, you got that ymmy-yum, repite en un estribillo marcado con el gancho de "and you stay flexin' on me". Justin Bieber, Ashley Boyd, Daniel Hackett, Kaan Gunesberk, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd y Sasha Sitora aparecen acreditados en la composición de una canción producida por "Poo Bear", Kid Culture, Yektro Beatz y Sasha Sitora cuyo sonido nos ha recordado a otras apuestas urbanas y hip-hop de grandes del género como Drake o Post Malone.

La nueva etapa de Justin Bieber ha comenzado con Yummy y pronto podríamos tener grandes novedades sobre su nueva aventura musical.

letra de yummy de justin bieber

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Bonafide stallion

It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

