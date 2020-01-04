Justin Bieber - Yummy [2020]
El canadiense revoluciona la mesa con su nuevo proyecto musical
Justin Bieber prometió que su nuevo proyecto musical iba a ser "diferente de todos los demás álbumes, por la etapa en la que estoy en mi vida” y desde el primer minuto se está esforzando en demostrarlo.
Yummy es la primera canción que conocemos de este trabajo aún sin título y por lo visto en el videoclip que sirve como propuesta visual está clara la intención del solista canadiense: estamos invitados para disfrutar de una agradable sobremesa pero estas son sus normas y sus reglas y las socialmente aceptadas importan más bien poco.
“Creo que estoy justo donde se supone que debo estar y Dios me tiene justo donde él quiere que yo esté” explicaba hace unos días un Justin Bieber que para este vídeo se ha puesto a las órdenes de Bardia Zeinali. El director iraní deja claro en este clip que debajo de toda la comida musical de los ultimos años está la misma persona que consiguió arrasar entre las masas.
Yeah, you got that ymmy-yum, repite en un estribillo marcado con el gancho de "and you stay flexin' on me". Justin Bieber, Ashley Boyd, Daniel Hackett, Kaan Gunesberk, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd y Sasha Sitora aparecen acreditados en la composición de una canción producida por "Poo Bear", Kid Culture, Yektro Beatz y Sasha Sitora cuyo sonido nos ha recordado a otras apuestas urbanas y hip-hop de grandes del género como Drake o Post Malone.
La nueva etapa de Justin Bieber ha comenzado con Yummy y pronto podríamos tener grandes novedades sobre su nueva aventura musical.
letra de yummy de justin bieber
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Bonafide stallion
It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
