Lewis Capaldi - Before you go [2020]
Un canto a la vida con su inconfundible voz
Lewis Capaldi es una auténtica fuente de anécdotas tras el salto al éxito mundial que ha conseguido con su hit Someone you loved. Desde el hecho de que estuvo a punto de no incluir la canción en su disco Divinely uninspired to a Hellish extent, el insulto de Liam Gallagher que reconvirtió en su seña de identidad o la más reciente curiosidad de que fue confundido por un personaje de relleno en la ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Grammy.
Sin embargo, sus letras están repletas de mensajes mucho más serios que esa imagen pública de persona divertida que nos transmite en su día a día. La profundidad de las relaciones en su popular hit mundial no es flor de un día y solo hace falta ver el videoclip de Before you go para darse cuenta de que el británico tiene mucho que contarnos.
Su nuevo sencillo es una especie de recordatorio del carpe diem, es decir, de aprovechar cada momento de la vida y atesorarlo como si fuera el último. Kyle Trash dirige esta propuesta audiovisual producida por Stephen Buchanan y Krista Worby para More Media y protagonizada por Sasha Lane, Cypress Hayunga, Jack Luceno y Romey Morello.
El escocés quiere seguir la senda del éxito abierta con un single y un disco con los que ha conseguido convertirse en el artista más vendedor del Reino Unido en 2019. El álbum de Capaldi fue número 1 durante seis semanas consecutivas y no ha abandonado el top 10 desde su lanzamiento el pasado mes de mayo.
Por duro que resulte, esta balada que trata un tema tan delicado como el suicidio y las consecuencias que puede tener para el entorno de familia y amigos, está inspirada en la propia madre de Capaldi que perdió a su hermana. El videoclip no puede ser más emocional y es que cada segundo de esta vida cuenta...
LETRA DE BEFORE YOU GO DE LEWIS CAPALDI
I fell by the wayside like everyone else
I hate you, I hate you, I hate you but I was just kidding myself
Our every moment I start to replace'
Cos now that they're gone all I hear are the words that I needed to say
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well time can heal but this won't
So, before you go, was there something I could have said to make your heart beat better
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go, was there something I could have said to make it all stop hurting
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless oh
Before you go
Was never the right time whenever you called
Went little by little by little until there was nothing at all
Our every moment I start to replay but all I can think about is seeing that look on your face
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well time can heal but this won't
So, before you go, was there something I could have said to make your heart beat better
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go, was there something I could have said to make it all stop hurting
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless oh
Before you go
Would we be better off by now
If I'd have let my walls come down
Maybe I guess we'll never know
You know, you know
Before you go, was there something I could have said to make your heart beat better
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go, was there something I could have said to make it all stop hurting
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless oh
Before you go
