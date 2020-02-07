Niall Horan - No judgement [2020]
Nuevo single de su disco Heartbreak weather
¿Se puede hacer un videoclip con todas esas peculiaridades que todos y cada uno de nosotros hacemos en la intimidad de nuestra casa aunque jamás lo reconoceríamos? ¡Se puede! Y Niall Horan lo ha demostrado en No Judgement.
Aunque en realidad el ex One Direction bajo las órdenes de Drew Kirsch ha creado una propuesta visual que puede ceñirse a ese momento de las relaciones sentimentales en las que aceptamos a la otra persona tal y como es. Sin juicios.
Ese es el sentido que No Judgement transmite a través de sus letras. Una canción que se ha convertido en el tercer sencillo que podemos disfrutar de su inminente álbum de estudio, Heartbreak weather, cuyo lanzamiento está previsto para el próximo 13 de marzo.
"No tienes que probar nada" o "Puedes ser tú mismo" son frases que se repiten a lo largo del estribillo de una canción que apuesta por el pop con un cierto matiz tropical.
Niall Horan se ha puesto de punta en blanco para el rodaje de este vídeo que ha tenido lugar en una mansión de Los Ángeles. El amor todo lo puede (aunque a veces algunas cosas sobrepasan cualquier límite).
letra de no judgement de niall horan
Barefoot and a bottle of wine
You can stay with me tonight
You don't have to change when I'm around you
So go ahead and see what's on your mind, on your mind
When you're with me, no judgement
You can get that from anyone else
You don't have to prove nothing
You can just be yourself
When you're with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don't have to prove nothing
When you're with me, no judgement
(Mhm, we don't have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you're with me, no judgement)
I get us breakfast in the morning
Or you can slip out in the night
You don't have to give me a warning
'Cause we both got nothing to hide, nothing to hide
Even though we don't talk for a couple of months, yeah
It's like we didn't lose anytime
I can be your lover or your shoulder to cry on
You can be whoever you like (Oh)
When you're with me, no judgement
You can get that from anyone else
You don't have to prove nothing
You can just be yourself
When you're with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don't have to prove nothing
When you're with me, no judgement
(Mhm, we don't have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you're with me, no judgement)
I hope we never change
Even though we both know that we'll move on again
I'll keep your secret safe
Till the time we both find ourselves alone again (Oh)
When you're with me, no judgement
You can get that from everyone else
You don't have to prove nothing
You can just be yourself
When you're with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don't have to prove nothing
When you're with me, no judgement
(Mhm, we don't have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you're with me, no judgement)
(Mhm, we don't have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you're with me, no judgement)
