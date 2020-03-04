ELENI FOUREIRA - YAYO [2020]
Así suena lo nuevo de la cantante griega, autora del éxito 'Fuego'
Eleni Foureira, la artista griega que se alzara con el 2º puesto en el Festival de Eurovisión 2018, estrena nuevo sencillo. Se llama Yayo y rebosa sensualidad a raudales.
Eleni presenta este nuevo single del cual es co-compositora y está producido por Claydee, Alex Leon y Marios Psimopoulos. Además, incluye la colaboración en los raps de Kareem Kalokoh.
La cantante y bailarina ha compartido en redes sociales lo "orgullosa que está con el resultado final de este proyecto", el cual empezó hace un año con una idea que la cantante de Fuego ha desarrollado con la mirada puesta en una nueva etapa.
El espectacular videoclip dirigido por Yannis Dimolitsas, muestra a un reparto de actores y actrices que visten unos pantalones muy similares a los que lució Cristina Pedroche en El Hormiguero, que van a juego con una chaqueta transparente que parece un pijama.
LETRA DE 'YAYO'
I’m falling without a warning
I’m falling I keep on calling
Want you to know I can’t let you go
Listen when I say yo
Your love is my yayo
You’re supposed to be mine
But still I feel I’m on the side
What am I doing I’m wasting my time
Cause you know that I know that this is not right
But I
Can’t lie
Listen when I say yo
Your love is my yayo
I’m falling we’re dead end walking
I’m falling I can’t control it
Want you to know can’t do this on my own
Listen when I say yo
Your love is my yayo
She already know
Know how it go
She know my love like a drug
Grind everyday
Missing all day
I gotta go get me that cake
I Need that
Can't get enough yea she need that
Im on the road baby believe that
Out with the boys
You know where we at
Better come see that
She know that
Kk be cold like Alaska
Aye aye
Whippin’ that car like a nascar
She know im not what she need
But she keep on tellin’ me
You know we dont play hoe
Your love is my Yayo
Listen when I say yo
Your love is my yayo
