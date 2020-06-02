El estremecedor mensaje de Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson a los racistas de Estados Unidos

Es difícil abrir Instagram o Twitter y no ver a alguna de nuestras estrellas de Hollywood favoritas pronunciándose sobre los violentos disturbios que azotan Estados Unidos desde la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía de Minneapolis.

El apoyo masivo en redes sociales a la causa del Black Lives Matter parece no tener color ni ideología: artistas tan dispares como el activista negro Spike Lee –autor de algunas de las mejores películas sobre racismo de la historia del cine reciente– o incluso el republicano Arnold Schwarzenegger, que ha reconocido que debe haber un cambio que mejore la inclusividad, se han pronunciado en redes sociales.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram #blacklivesmatter Una publicación compartida de Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) el 1 Jun, 2020 a las 10:29 PDT

Es difícil contabilizar quién se ha sumado –y quién no– a la causa, pero rostros tan reconocidos como la pareja formada por Ben Affleck y Ana de Armas, por ejemplo, han teñido sus cuentas de Instagram con un post con una foto en negro, simbolizando el color de piel de quienes sufren la opresión cada día en Estados Unidos.

Timotheé Chalamet, Bryan Cranston, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Hart, Emilia Clarke, Aaron Paul o Chris Hemsworth han seguido esta misma línea, mientras que La Roca, Pedro Pascal, Eva Mendes, John Cusack, Sophie Turner, Wesley Snipes, Tom Holland, John Cena o Patricia Arquette han decidido subir fotos o vídeos-denuncia.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ha posteado uno de los mensajes más fuertes, emotivos y viscerales de la jornada: "Desde hace unos días estoy impactado y tratando de comprender si la muerte de George Floyd tuvo algún sentido. El vídeo. Las súplicas para poder respirar. La respuesta inexistente. El racismo. El asesinato. Es nuestra enfermedad constante", ha arrancado.

"Tengo policías en mi familia. Buena gente. Hay un código policial que garantiza que se pueda usar la autoridad si tu vida está en peligro. Pero cuando un hombre está esposado, en el suelo, sin ser una amenaza, con tus hermanos de sangre estando a tu alrededor viendo cómo te ahogas y suplicas: "por favor, no puedo respirar", mientras que tu rodilla está en su cuello, no en su espalda, en su cuello, cortando su respiración... El código policial debe ser un código moral. Un código ético. Un código HUMANO".

"En el momento en el que sabes que no vas a dejar de hacer presión saber que ese hombre va a morir. Así que si decides no parar, tu intención es matar. Y eso es lo que fue. George Floyd dijo: "agente, no puedo respirar", mientras trataba de luchar por coger aire. Dijo esas palabras unas 15 veces. No una. No dos. 15 veces. A esos policías les van a imputar, lo tengo claro. Tienen responsabilidad. ¿Pero dónde queda la mayor responsabilidad? En la necesidad de sanar. En que exista un liderazgo que nos lleve a la igualdad. Ganaremos cuando podamos normalizar la igualdad. Mi pésame a la familia de Floyd. Mi corazón está roto por vosotros. Dejad que el proceso comience ahora", ha concluido.