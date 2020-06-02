El estremecedor mensaje de Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson a los racistas de Estados Unidos
Hollywood se tiñe de negro tras la muerte de George Floyd
Es difícil abrir Instagram o Twitter y no ver a alguna de nuestras estrellas de Hollywood favoritas pronunciándose sobre los violentos disturbios que azotan Estados Unidos desde la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía de Minneapolis.
El apoyo masivo en redes sociales a la causa del Black Lives Matter parece no tener color ni ideología: artistas tan dispares como el activista negro Spike Lee –autor de algunas de las mejores películas sobre racismo de la historia del cine reciente– o incluso el republicano Arnold Schwarzenegger, que ha reconocido que debe haber un cambio que mejore la inclusividad, se han pronunciado en redes sociales.
I make a good living using my imagination. But I can’t possibly imagine, with any real honesty, what it must be like for a black person living in America. Not just now, but throughout our country’s bruised history with racism. It’s not enough for white people to feel compassion for those who are mistreated. Outrage is needed. A demand for fundamental, systemic change is necessary. Not next year or next month, but NOW. My heart hurts by the bleeding of our collective souls, and I believe that is what happens when we abuse a person because of their beliefs or skin color. Martin Luther King said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Bleeding can stop. Bruising does heal. It’ll take a tremendous, arduous, peaceful movement to make it happen - but it’ll be worth it. #blackoutuesday #blacklivesmatter
Es difícil contabilizar quién se ha sumado –y quién no– a la causa, pero rostros tan reconocidos como la pareja formada por Ben Affleck y Ana de Armas, por ejemplo, han teñido sus cuentas de Instagram con un post con una foto en negro, simbolizando el color de piel de quienes sufren la opresión cada día en Estados Unidos.
Timotheé Chalamet, Bryan Cranston, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Hart, Emilia Clarke, Aaron Paul o Chris Hemsworth han seguido esta misma línea, mientras que La Roca, Pedro Pascal, Eva Mendes, John Cusack, Sophie Turner, Wesley Snipes, Tom Holland, John Cena o Patricia Arquette han decidido subir fotos o vídeos-denuncia.
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ha posteado uno de los mensajes más fuertes, emotivos y viscerales de la jornada: "Desde hace unos días estoy impactado y tratando de comprender si la muerte de George Floyd tuvo algún sentido. El vídeo. Las súplicas para poder respirar. La respuesta inexistente. El racismo. El asesinato. Es nuestra enfermedad constante", ha arrancado.
"Tengo policías en mi familia. Buena gente. Hay un código policial que garantiza que se pueda usar la autoridad si tu vida está en peligro. Pero cuando un hombre está esposado, en el suelo, sin ser una amenaza, con tus hermanos de sangre estando a tu alrededor viendo cómo te ahogas y suplicas: "por favor, no puedo respirar", mientras que tu rodilla está en su cuello, no en su espalda, en su cuello, cortando su respiración... El código policial debe ser un código moral. Un código ético. Un código HUMANO".
"En el momento en el que sabes que no vas a dejar de hacer presión saber que ese hombre va a morir. Así que si decides no parar, tu intención es matar. Y eso es lo que fue. George Floyd dijo: "agente, no puedo respirar", mientras trataba de luchar por coger aire. Dijo esas palabras unas 15 veces. No una. No dos. 15 veces. A esos policías les van a imputar, lo tengo claro. Tienen responsabilidad. ¿Pero dónde queda la mayor responsabilidad? En la necesidad de sanar. En que exista un liderazgo que nos lleve a la igualdad. Ganaremos cuando podamos normalizar la igualdad. Mi pésame a la familia de Floyd. Mi corazón está roto por vosotros. Dejad que el proceso comience ahora", ha concluido.
