Johnny Depp se reencuentra en la música y triunfa en Instagram con sus canciones protesta
El actor de 'Piratas del Caribe' homenajea a Bob Dylan y a su canción 'The Times They Are A-Changin'
Primero fue Isolation de John Lennon y ahora quiere recuperar el espíritu de protesta de Bob Dylan: Johnny Depp ha descubierto una nueva faceta musical que está causando furor entre sus más de 5,5 millones de seguidores de Instagram, quienes han visto cómo el actor de Piratas del Caribe y Sweeney Todd se ha reconvertido en un excelente guitarrista.
Desde que hace poco más de dos meses Depp decidiera hacerse una cuenta en la popular red social, no ha parado de subir vídeos mostrándose a sí mismo interpretando diferentes temas populares. El último ha sido The Times They Are A-Changin’ de Bob Dylan, alegato que el músico compuso un par de semanas antes de que el expresidente John F. Kennedy fuese asesinado.
Two months before the world was subjected to the shocking live coverage of the merciless, bloodthirsty and public daylight murder of JFK in Nov. 1963, Bob Dylan sat down to write a song… He had a particular idea in mind, which he recorded mere weeks before Kennedy’s tragic Assassination. Dylan had already achieved stratospheric acclaim from his treasure-producing workmanship and poetic abilities. He had already jacked up the bar of songwriting to an untouchable level. He also became a reluctant prophet, which can be quite an occupational hazard…Yet he remained himself while dodging all manner of con artists, bloodsuckers, angles, arrows, ignorance, injustices, and scrutinization of his life. His intentions remained pure. So he sat down and wrote the gold standard of protest songs, the seminal and most significant, mind boggling and staggeringly poetic, prophetic protest song the world will ever know: “The Times They Are A-Changin’”. Dylan’s song applies to Covid-19, it also, very strongly applies to the life altering image of George Floyd, forever seared to our brains… For me, it applies to the moment we are in, it applies to the moment they were in in 1963, it applies to everything before and everything since and everything that will be. I chose to perform this song live, for my friend @drbarbarasturm Covid benefit several weeks ago… I didn’t really know how to play it, but I figured I’d give it a shot, as it seemed to apply so well. And it applies now, more than ever. It was performed a couple of weeks before our collective paralysis was rendered complete by the images of our fellow human George Floyd being cruelly and brutally tortured to death on live TV. Let us take a moment to remember the sacrificial hero George Floyd and look with hope towards the changes that his tragic death will cause. And let’s salute the reluctant prophet Bob Dylan and the dream of change he inspired then, now, and onwards… His impact is that of Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach and Mozart. Dylan’s song is to be kept near you, AT ALL TIMES!!! All love and respect, JD
"[Dylan] escribió el estándar dorado de las canciones protesta, el germen más significativo, alucinante y asombrosamente poético, la canción protesta más profética que el mundo conocerá jamás: The Times They Are A-Changin'", escribe Depp. "La canción de Dylan se aplica al Covid-19, pero también a la alteración vital que ha supuesto la imagen de George Floyd, siempre en nuestra mente".
En el vídeo se puede ver a Depp cantando esta brillante canción de Bob Dylan, que fue compuesta en 1963 y que ha sido catalogada como una de las cien mejores de la historia de la música.
Un tema que expresa el sentimiento de incomprensión surgido de la brecha cultural que nació en los sesenta a raíz del movimiento contracultural hippie, con la consecuente popularización del joven rebelde que no sigue las normas, y su confrontación directa con el conservadurismo adulto, propio de generaciones pretéritas, incapaces de comprender el sentimiento de liberación sexual, cultural e ideológica de sus hijos e hijas.
Con esta canción Depp se suma a la innumerable lista de artistas que han apoyado las protestas del Black Lives Matter en Estados Unidos, una movilización masiva surgida a raíz del cruel asesinato de George Floyd a manos Derek Chauvin, un policía de Minneapolis.
"Tomemos un momento para recordar el sacrificio del héroe George Floyd y mirar con esperanza a los esperanzadores cambios que traerá consigo su trágica muerte. Y saludemos al profeta Bob Dylan y al sueño de cambio que inspiró entonces, ahora y en el futuro. Su impacto es el de Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach y Mozart".
