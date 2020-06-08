Johnny Depp se reencuentra en la música y triunfa en Instagram con sus canciones protesta

Primero fue Isolation de John Lennon y ahora quiere recuperar el espíritu de protesta de Bob Dylan: Johnny Depp ha descubierto una nueva faceta musical que está causando furor entre sus más de 5,5 millones de seguidores de Instagram, quienes han visto cómo el actor de Piratas del Caribe y Sweeney Todd se ha reconvertido en un excelente guitarrista.

Desde que hace poco más de dos meses Depp decidiera hacerse una cuenta en la popular red social, no ha parado de subir vídeos mostrándose a sí mismo interpretando diferentes temas populares. El último ha sido The Times They Are A-Changin’ de Bob Dylan, alegato que el músico compuso un par de semanas antes de que el expresidente John F. Kennedy fuese asesinado.

"[Dylan] escribió el estándar dorado de las canciones protesta, el germen más significativo, alucinante y asombrosamente poético, la canción protesta más profética que el mundo conocerá jamás: The Times They Are A-Changin'", escribe Depp. "La canción de Dylan se aplica al Covid-19, pero también a la alteración vital que ha supuesto la imagen de George Floyd, siempre en nuestra mente".

En el vídeo se puede ver a Depp cantando esta brillante canción de Bob Dylan, que fue compuesta en 1963 y que ha sido catalogada como una de las cien mejores de la historia de la música.

Un tema que expresa el sentimiento de incomprensión surgido de la brecha cultural que nació en los sesenta a raíz del movimiento contracultural hippie, con la consecuente popularización del joven rebelde que no sigue las normas, y su confrontación directa con el conservadurismo adulto, propio de generaciones pretéritas, incapaces de comprender el sentimiento de liberación sexual, cultural e ideológica de sus hijos e hijas.

Con esta canción Depp se suma a la innumerable lista de artistas que han apoyado las protestas del Black Lives Matter en Estados Unidos, una movilización masiva surgida a raíz del cruel asesinato de George Floyd a manos Derek Chauvin, un policía de Minneapolis.

"Tomemos un momento para recordar el sacrificio del héroe George Floyd y mirar con esperanza a los esperanzadores cambios que traerá consigo su trágica muerte. Y saludemos al profeta Bob Dylan y al sueño de cambio que inspiró entonces, ahora y en el futuro. Su impacto es el de Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach y Mozart".