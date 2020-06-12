La polémica colaboración de Nicki Minaj y 6ix9ine: Mira el vídeo y la letra

(Sad Pony)

(Refrain: CanonF8)

Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets The 'Cat one hundred, you need that? I got it Need it, got it, cash, pockets Bands on me, sticks on me You need that? I got it, this cash, my pockets The 'Cat one hundred, you need that?

(Chorus: 6ix9ine)

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

(Verse 1: 6ix9ine)

I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me You don't want no problems at your party, don't invite me I don't worry 'bout you niggas, please stop talking 'bout me Always talking 'bout me 'cause you looking for the clouty 6ix-nina, the 9ine-nina Riding in a two-seater with two ninas Baby got that Aquafina, it's cocaina Smoking on that OG reefer, no TMZ-a Forgiatos on a Benz truck, make her friends fuck Told her she could get Chanel if she let my friends fuck Stars shining in the Rolls Royce, it got red guts Wait, hold up, nah, I still don't give a fuck Vroom, vroom, G5, vroom, vroom, we high You the type of nigga that I never wanna be like You a type of bitch that will never get a reply Hi, hater, bye, hater, vroom

(Chorus: 6ix9ine)

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

(Verse 2: Nicki Minaj)

Dollar, dollar bill, come get her Even your man know Nickis do it better I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me Always on my page, never double-tap like me Baddies to my left and my right Never chase a corny nigga, put that on my life Just put it in his face, all this cake, he wanted a taste We sippin' on that Ace, itsy-bitsy waist, pretty face Yeah, eat it, Cookie Monster (Ooh) He a slave to this pussy, call me master Real wet, I said, "Slurp it like it's pasta" They get nervous when it's Nicki on the roster (Rrr) Somebody usher this nigga into a clinic My flow's still sick, I ain't talkin' a pandemic I write my own lyrics, a lot of these bitches gimmicks They study Nicki style, now all of them wan' mimic Talkin' 'bout snitches when it's snitches in your camp Never stand alone, you always itchin' for a stamp Me, I'm still money, wrists light up like a lamp They gon' have to send they best fighter for the champ Racks, I got 'em, Mary, I'm poppin' They keep hatin', but still watchin' Check the boards, I'm still toppin' Bustdown or plain jane, I got options It's a bunch of mini mes, I'm the one they mockin' Showed you how to get a bag, now you goin' shoppin' When I come out, all the sneak bitches start plottin' (Plottin') When I come out, it's a sweep, bitches start moppin'

(Chorus: 6ix9ine)

Yeah, she like how I throw them racks, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Keep on throwin' that cash, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Keep on throwin' that ass, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Benz truck in the back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

(Refrain: CanonF8 & Nicki Minaj)

Watch, mhm, Glock, mhm, cocked, mhm, got it, mhm If he like, I throw it fast, real fast, fast, fast He singin' my old song, yellin', "Ass, ass, ass" They be speedin', tryna beat me, then they crash, crash, crash Still a hundred like the number on my dash, dash, dash

(Outro: Nicki Minaj) That real ass ain't keep your nigga home