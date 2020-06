BLACKPINK lanza su nuevo tema ‘How You Like That’: mira el vídeo y la letra

BLACKPINK in your area



Boran deusi muneojyeosseo

Badageul ttulko jeo jihakkaji

Ot kkeutjarak japgetdago

Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado



Dasi kamkamhan igose light up the sky

Ne du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you bye

Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

Ije neohui hana dul set



Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)

You gon' like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that



Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?



Your girl need it all and that's a hundred

Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul wonhae

Karma come and get some

Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana

What's up, I'm right back

Bangasoereul cock back

Plain Jane get hijacked, don't like me?

Then tell me how you like that, like that



Deo kamkamhan igose shine like the stars

Geu misoreul ttimyeo I'll kiss you goodbye

Silkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

Ije neohui hana dul set



Ha, how you like that? (Woo!)

You gon' like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that, that, that-that-that, that



Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?

Now, look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me (Uh)

Look at you, now look at me

How you like that?



Nalgae ileun chaero churakaetdeon nal

Eoduun nanal soge gatyeo itdeon nal

Geuttaejjeume neon nal kkeunnaeya haesseo

Look up in the sky

It's a bird, it's a plane

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

Bring out your boss bitch

Yeah-eah-eah-eah

BLACKPINK!



Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

You gon' like that

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu