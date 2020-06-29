Halsey y Marshmello lanzan ‘Be Kind’: mira el vídeo y la letra
La cantante ha montado su propia coreografía durante la cuarentena
Marshmello y Halsey publicaron su single Be Kind hace un mes y, hasta ahora, no hemos podido disfrutar del videoclip. Como recién salida de un anime y una clara inspiración en Japón, la cantante estadounidense ha contado novedades sobre cómo ha sido grabar este vídeo musical tan atípico.
"He hecho un vídeo en aislamiento, ¡por su puesto que he plasmado la influencia del lugar favorito al que me gusta evadirme mentalmente! Japón, la peluca rosa, el cerezo en flor...", ha indicado. También ha destacado que en el día de rodaje hizo la misma coreografía (que aprendió por FaceTime) durante 12 horas seguidas, y encima tenía el tobillo roto.
I rehearsed the Be Kind choreo in a chair until my ankle fracture healed enough for me to be on feet... And here’s a video of me being hellllaaaaa OVER IT lol pic.twitter.com/o30lKqvHM3— h (@halsey) June 29, 2020
La novedad que presenta es la utilización de una cámara Bolt (un brazo robótico), que programa los movimientos de cámara de antemano y no necesita la presencia ni la ayuda de un operario de carne y hueso: graba de manera prácticamente independiente. Finalmente, el equipo de prospoducción se ha encargado de añadir el decorado virtual.
La seña de identidad de Marshmello, aparte de apreciarse en la producción musical, aparece en la flor de atrezzo con la que interactúa Halsey en esa atmósfera onírica que ella misma crea.
Letra de 'Be Kind'
Wanna believe, wanna believe
That you don't have a bad bone in your body
But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah
Wanna believe, wanna believe
That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry
Tell me why you gotta be so outta your mind, yeah
I know you're chokin' on your fears
Already told you I'm right here
I will stay by your side every night
I don't know why you hide from the one
And close your eyes to the one
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah
I know you need, I know you need
The upper hand even when we aren't fighting
'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah
Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave
But if you're gonna fight, then do it for me
I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try, yeah
I know you're chokin' on your fears
Already told you I'm right here
I will stay by your side every night
I don't know why you hide from the one
And close your eyes to the one
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah
I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
Going sick in the head, tryna get you there
And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
It's not fair
I don't know why you hide from the one
And close your eyes to the one
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah, ah
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah
