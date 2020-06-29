Halsey y Marshmello lanzan ‘Be Kind’: mira el vídeo y la letra

La cantante ha montado su propia coreografía durante la cuarentena

Marshmello y Halsey publicaron su single Be Kind hace un mes y, hasta ahora, no hemos podido disfrutar del videoclip. Como recién salida de un anime y una clara inspiración en Japón, la cantante estadounidense ha contado novedades sobre cómo ha sido grabar este vídeo musical tan atípico.

"He hecho un vídeo en aislamiento, ¡por su puesto que he plasmado la influencia del lugar favorito al que me gusta evadirme mentalmente! Japón, la peluca rosa, el cerezo en flor...", ha indicado. También ha destacado que en el día de rodaje hizo la misma coreografía (que aprendió por FaceTime) durante 12 horas seguidas, y encima tenía el tobillo roto.

La novedad que presenta es la utilización de una cámara Bolt (un brazo robótico), que programa los movimientos de cámara de antemano y no necesita la presencia ni la ayuda de un operario de carne y hueso: graba de manera prácticamente independiente. Finalmente, el equipo de prospoducción se ha encargado de añadir el decorado virtual.

La seña de identidad de Marshmello, aparte de apreciarse en la producción musical, aparece en la flor de atrezzo con la que interactúa Halsey en esa atmósfera onírica que ella misma crea.

Letra de 'Be Kind'

Wanna believe, wanna believe

That you don't have a bad bone in your body

But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah

Wanna believe, wanna believe

That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry

Tell me why you gotta be so outta your mind, yeah

I know you're chokin' on your fears

Already told you I'm right here

I will stay by your side every night

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

I know you need, I know you need

The upper hand even when we aren't fighting

'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah

Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave

But if you're gonna fight, then do it for me

I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try, yeah

I know you're chokin' on your fears

Already told you I'm right here

I will stay by your side every night

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

Going sick in the head, tryna get you there

And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

It's not fair

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah, ah

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

