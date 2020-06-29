Halsey y Marshmello lanzan ‘Be Kind’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Wanna believe, wanna believe

That you don't have a bad bone in your body

But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah

Wanna believe, wanna believe

That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry

Tell me why you gotta be so outta your mind, yeah

I know you're chokin' on your fears

Already told you I'm right here

I will stay by your side every night

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

I know you need, I know you need

The upper hand even when we aren't fighting

'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah

Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave

But if you're gonna fight, then do it for me

I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try, yeah

I know you're chokin' on your fears

Already told you I'm right here

I will stay by your side every night

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

Going sick in the head, tryna get you there

And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

It's not fair

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah, ah

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah