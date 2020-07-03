Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran y más de mil artistas se unen para salvar la música en vivo
Más de 1.500 artistas han firmado un manifiesto para que los espectáculos en Reino Unido vuelvan a la normalidad
La música en vivo debería vivir siempre. Lo dicen los más de mil artistas que se han unido porque los shows en directo no lleguen a su fin, y la industria musical vuelva a ser lo que era hace unos meses. La crisis del coronavirus ha hecho que se paralicen giras de conciertos, se aplacen fechas y los grandes eventos cambien la manera de celebrarse, y por ello, los que se dedican a ello están luchando porque todo vuelva a la normalidad.
Louis Tomlinson, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Little Mix, Coldplay y un total de 1.500 artistas han firmado un manifiesto para pedir a las autoridades de Gran Bretaña que salven la industria musical. Así, han unido sus voces también por redes sociales bajo el hashtag #LetTheMusicPlay.
My last gig: Sydney Mardi Gras, in February. Since then, I’ve come home, had a few rehearsals and then everything stopped. Live music contributes £4.5b to the UK economy, yet government action has been non-existent, forcing us to pen a letter seeking the support that many many other countries have already announced: “Like every part of the entertainment industry, live music has been proud to play our part in the national effort to reduce the spread of Coronavirus and keep people safe. But, with no end to social distancing in sight or financial support from government yet agreed, the future for concerts and festivals and the hundreds of thousands of people who work in them looks bleak.” Please help us in calling for help from the government: a clear timeline for reopening venues without social distancing, full VAT exemption on ticket sales and a sector-specific employment support package — including a government-backed insurance scheme, extension of the furlough scheme, rent breaks for venues and an extension of business rate relief. This industry could collapse and over 200000 of my brothers and sisters left unemployed: touring & local crew, session players, venue staff, promoters, security, bar and cleaning crew. We need help, please share your memories of gig going and use the hashtag below. I can’t wait to see you at a gig somewhere soon ❤️ #letthemusicplay
La crisis sanitaria ha hecho que muchos de los espectáculos en directo se celebren de manera online, dejando sin trabajo a todos esos organizadores, equipo técnico y las miles de personas que se dedican a este secto: "Sin un final del distanciamiento social a la vista y sin que se haya acordado el apoyo financiero del gobierno, el futuro de los conciertos y festivales y de cientos de miles de personas que trabajan en ellos parece sombrío", se puede leer en el texto.
This last image was taken from the last show on tour in Madrid in March 2020. An amazing show, but the last before the tour was cancelled and we came home early, which was devastating. The live music industry is such an important part of being an artist and today is about coming together to ask the UK government to protect and support all of the hard working and talented people who come together to create these shows, and give a clear plan of how the live music industry will restart. I couldn't do what I do without the support of my amazing tour team and everyone that works behind the scenes to bring shows to life. #LetTheMusicPlay 📸 @charlielightening
"Esta última imagen fue tomada del último show de gira en Madrid, en marzo de 2020. Un espectáculo increible, pero el último antes de que se cancelara la gira y llegamos a casa temprano, lo que fue devastador", comenzaba a escribir Louis Tomlinson en sus redes sociales junto a una foto de su concierto en la capital.
I miss this so much! I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've been given. Now it's time to pay back to the incredible people who make up the UK music industry including all the crew who work so hard behind the scenes. From the very start of my own career, playing live concerts up and down the country has been a cornerstone for my own career. I am proud to have had the chance to play through all the levels…small clubs, then theatres and ballrooms and into arenas, and of course festivals in between each touring cycle. But the possibility for other emerging British artists to take the same path is in danger and the livelihoods of those who work behind the scenes are at risk. The industry urgently needs Govt support in the interim period before all the various venues, festivals & promoters are ready and able to operate independently again. #LetTheMusicPlay
"La industria musical en vivo es una parte importante de ser un artista y hoy se trata de unirse para pedir al gobierno de Reino Unido que proteja y apoye a todas las personas trabajadoras y talentosas que se unen para crear estos espectáculos, y dar un plan claro de cómo se reiniciará la industria musical en vivo. No podría hacer lo que hago sin el apoyo de mi increíble equipo de gira y de todos los que trabajan detrás de las cámaras para dar vida a los espectáculos. #LetTheMusicPlay", concluía Louis Tomilson.Y como este una gran cantidad de discursos por redes sociales que han escrito los artistas por seguir trabajando de lo que más les apasiona, ellos y todo su equipo.
Ante esto, las autoridades confirman estar estudiando el caso, así como respaldando a todas esas personas que han sido despedidas por el covid-19. Por su parte, los artistas piden unas fechas fijas para poder volver a hacer conciertos, así como un apoyo financiero y la eliminación del IVA en la compra de entradas.
