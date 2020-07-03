Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran y más de mil artistas se unen para salvar la música en vivo

Más de 1.500 artistas han firmado un manifiesto para que los espectáculos en Reino Unido vuelvan a la normalidad

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran y más de mil artistas se unen para salvar la música en vivo

Dua Lipa, 2020. / Getty Images

redes_sociales_zw1

La música en vivo debería vivir siempre. Lo dicen los más de mil artistas que se han unido porque los shows en directo no lleguen a su fin, y la industria musical vuelva a ser lo que era hace unos meses. La crisis del coronavirus ha hecho que se paralicen giras de conciertos, se aplacen fechas y los grandes eventos cambien la manera de celebrarse, y por ello, los que se dedican a ello están luchando porque todo vuelva a la normalidad.

Louis Tomlinson, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Little Mix, Coldplay y un total de 1.500 artistas han firmado un manifiesto para pedir a las autoridades de Gran Bretaña que salven la industria musical. Así, han unido sus voces también por redes sociales bajo el hashtag #LetTheMusicPlay.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

My last gig: Sydney Mardi Gras, in February. Since then, I’ve come home, had a few rehearsals and then everything stopped. Live music contributes £4.5b to the UK economy, yet government action has been non-existent, forcing us to pen a letter seeking the support that many many other countries have already announced: “Like every part of the entertainment industry, live music has been proud to play our part in the national effort to reduce the spread of Coronavirus and keep people safe. But, with no end to social distancing in sight or financial support from government yet agreed, the future for concerts and festivals and the hundreds of thousands of people who work in them looks bleak.” Please help us in calling for help from the government: a clear timeline for reopening venues without social distancing, full VAT exemption on ticket sales and a sector-specific employment support package — including a government-backed insurance scheme, extension of the furlough scheme, rent breaks for venues and an extension of business rate relief. This industry could collapse and over 200000 of my brothers and sisters left unemployed: touring & local crew, session players, venue staff, promoters, security, bar and cleaning crew. We need help, please share your memories of gig going and use the hashtag below. I can’t wait to see you at a gig somewhere soon ❤️ #letthemusicplay

Una publicación compartida de Will Nicholson (@willnich) el

La crisis sanitaria ha hecho que muchos de los espectáculos en directo se celebren de manera online, dejando sin trabajo a todos esos organizadores, equipo técnico y las miles de personas que se dedican a este secto: "Sin un final del distanciamiento social a la vista y sin que se haya acordado el apoyo financiero del gobierno, el futuro de los conciertos y festivales y de cientos de miles de personas que trabajan en ellos parece sombrío", se puede leer en el texto.

"Esta última imagen fue tomada del último show de gira en Madrid, en marzo de 2020. Un espectáculo increible, pero el último antes de que se cancelara la gira y llegamos a casa temprano, lo que fue devastador", comenzaba a escribir Louis Tomlinson en sus redes sociales junto a una foto de su concierto en la capital.

"La industria musical en vivo es una parte importante de ser un artista y hoy se trata de unirse para pedir al gobierno de Reino Unido que proteja y apoye a todas las personas trabajadoras y talentosas que se unen para crear estos espectáculos, y dar un plan claro de cómo se reiniciará la industria musical en vivo. No podría hacer lo que hago sin el apoyo de mi increíble equipo de gira y de todos los que trabajan detrás de las cámaras para dar vida a los espectáculos. #LetTheMusicPlay", concluía Louis Tomilson.Y como este una gran cantidad de discursos por redes sociales que han escrito los artistas por seguir trabajando de lo que más les apasiona, ellos y todo su equipo.

Ante esto, las autoridades confirman estar estudiando el caso, así como respaldando a todas esas personas que han sido despedidas por el covid-19. Por su parte, los artistas piden unas fechas fijas para poder volver a hacer conciertos, así como un apoyo financiero y la eliminación del IVA en la compra de entradas.

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?