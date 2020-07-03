Mabel se une a AJ Tracey en ‘West Ten’: mira el vídeo y la letra
Ambos artistas han querido rendir un homenaje a los barrios de West London
AJ Tracey y Mabel han unido fuerzas para estrenar West Ten, un tema dedicado a los barrios situados al oeste de Londres cuya zona postal corresponde al W10 (W11).
Es un bonito homenaje en forma música que ha dado como resultado un tema de estilo drum 'n' bass con tintes de r&b que lo tiene todo para sonar en más de una playlist este verano.
La artista británica ha manifestado que esta colaboración es una de las más importantes en las que ha trabajado hasta ahora. Esta canción ha sido producida por FRED & Take A Daytrip, y escrita con ayuda de los compositores Steve Mac y Kamille, quien ha colaborado anteriormente con Mabel en la creación de Mad Love y Don't Call Me Up.
El vídeo musical, dirigido por Oliver Jennings, muestra al joven rapero en Ladbroke Grove, la carretera de Londres que da título a otra de sus canciones. Además, han conseguido recrear la tienda local a la que solía acudir el cantante cuando era pequeño.
AJ Tracey y Mabel ya colaboraron por primera vez en el año 2016 para Thinking of You (Cadenza remix). ¿Cuál te gusta más?
LETRA DE 'WEST TEN'
[Chorus: Mabel]
Don't you know I'm walkin' away
Now I'm in my own space
Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you
And if you don't want me to stay
Only one thing to say
Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you
[Verse 1: AJ]
Big beast when it comes to the lyrics
Me, I do this ting on the mic with no gimmicks
Came a long way, I was servin' in old Civics
And you were tryna keep me from winnin' but I did it, I did it
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)
Busted my watch and my choker, I did it
Kept a straight face in this poker, I did it
Rest assured man's got you (On my life)
If life weighin' you down then I'll spot you (Let's go)
Water you, show you sun, never block you
If no-one's backin' your beef, then I've got to (Of course)
Yeah, back your beef that's my job (Bling blaow)
Just ride for me, don't write off (Yeah)
I got your back, hold tight when you climb on (Yeah)
I've always been a real nigga to rely on
[Chorus: Mabel & AJ]
Don't you know I'm walkin' away?
Now I'm in my own space
Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you
And if you don't want me to stay
Only one thing to say
Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (Want me to stay)
Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it
I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it, I did it (Know I ain't waitin' for you)
Ask about me I did it
Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)
Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it
I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it (Know I ain't waitin' for you)
[Verse 2: AJ]
Live and direct, don't mean I'm live
But live and direct, means I'm buildin' a vibe (Yeah)
Touch one of mine, on God I'ma ride
I win and break bread for my fam, I provide (Break bread)
Eight-piece AP, come and get me (Bling bloaw)
Set beast, curl it in from a set piece
AJ make the waves like a jetski (Yeah)
Iced out, ice everywhere like I'm Gretzky
Easy money sniper, check my KD
I ball like KD and rock like AC (Let's go)
You know me, done shows in DC
NYC, drop my top like Page 3
Cool greys match the London sky
Bubble, cruise like a four wheel drive (Uh)
Tek time when I'm on the mic, it's live
And pressure makes diamonds, try me, I'll thrive
[Verse 3: Mabel]
Told you I ain't tryna wait no more
Yeah, I've been on you but that don't mean I'm always yours
But listen, boy listen
'Cause it doesn't add up, something's missin'
And I finally switch the position
Might be somebody new that I'm kissin', yeah
Sayin' that I'm out of love but you don't know about me
And maybe if you took the time then you would know what I need
Don't know what you came here for
Watch me walkin' out the door
It's over now, babe I ain't yours
Ain't waitin' for your love no more
