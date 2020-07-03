Mabel se une a AJ Tracey en ‘West Ten’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Ambos artistas han querido rendir un homenaje a los barrios de West London

AJ Tracey y Mabel han unido fuerzas para estrenar West Ten, un tema dedicado a los barrios situados al oeste de Londres cuya zona postal corresponde al W10 (W11).

Es un bonito homenaje en forma música que ha dado como resultado un tema de estilo drum 'n' bass con tintes de r&b que lo tiene todo para sonar en más de una playlist este verano.

La artista británica ha manifestado que esta colaboración es una de las más importantes en las que ha trabajado hasta ahora. Esta canción ha sido producida por FRED & Take A Daytrip, y escrita con ayuda de los compositores Steve Mac y Kamille, quien ha colaborado anteriormente con Mabel en la creación de Mad Love y Don't Call Me Up.

El vídeo musical, dirigido por Oliver Jennings, muestra al joven rapero en Ladbroke Grove, la carretera de Londres que da título a otra de sus canciones. Además, han conseguido recrear la tienda local a la que solía acudir el cantante cuando era pequeño.

AJ Tracey y Mabel ya colaboraron por primera vez en el año 2016 para Thinking of You (Cadenza remix). ¿Cuál te gusta más?

LETRA DE 'WEST TEN'

[Chorus: Mabel]

Don't you know I'm walkin' away

Now I'm in my own space

Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you

And if you don't want me to stay

Only one thing to say

Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you

[Verse 1: AJ]

Big beast when it comes to the lyrics

Me, I do this ting on the mic with no gimmicks

Came a long way, I was servin' in old Civics

And you were tryna keep me from winnin' but I did it, I did it

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)

Busted my watch and my choker, I did it

Kept a straight face in this poker, I did it

Rest assured man's got you (On my life)

If life weighin' you down then I'll spot you (Let's go)

Water you, show you sun, never block you

If no-one's backin' your beef, then I've got to (Of course)

Yeah, back your beef that's my job (Bling blaow)

Just ride for me, don't write off (Yeah)

I got your back, hold tight when you climb on (Yeah)

I've always been a real nigga to rely on

[Chorus: Mabel & AJ]

Don't you know I'm walkin' away?

Now I'm in my own space

Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you

And if you don't want me to stay

Only one thing to say

Babe you know I ain't waitin' for you

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (Want me to stay)

Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it

I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it, I did it (Know I ain't waitin' for you)

Ask about me I did it

Let man stay on my sofa, I did it (I did it)

Buss down my watch and my choker, I did it

I keep a straight face in this poker, I did it (Know I ain't waitin' for you)

[Verse 2: AJ]

Live and direct, don't mean I'm live

But live and direct, means I'm buildin' a vibe (Yeah)

Touch one of mine, on God I'ma ride

I win and break bread for my fam, I provide (Break bread)

Eight-piece AP, come and get me (Bling bloaw)

Set beast, curl it in from a set piece

AJ make the waves like a jetski (Yeah)

Iced out, ice everywhere like I'm Gretzky

Easy money sniper, check my KD

I ball like KD and rock like AC (Let's go)

You know me, done shows in DC

NYC, drop my top like Page 3

Cool greys match the London sky

Bubble, cruise like a four wheel drive (Uh)

Tek time when I'm on the mic, it's live

And pressure makes diamonds, try me, I'll thrive

[Verse 3: Mabel]

Told you I ain't tryna wait no more

Yeah, I've been on you but that don't mean I'm always yours

But listen, boy listen

'Cause it doesn't add up, something's missin'

And I finally switch the position

Might be somebody new that I'm kissin', yeah

Sayin' that I'm out of love but you don't know about me

And maybe if you took the time then you would know what I need

Don't know what you came here for

Watch me walkin' out the door

It's over now, babe I ain't yours

Ain't waitin' for your love no more

