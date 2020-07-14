Selena Gomez y Trevor Daniel lanzan ‘Past Life’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Un tema de desamor que no podemos dejar de escuchar

El pasado mes de junio, Selena Gomez y Trevor Daniel lanzaron un rémix del tema Past Life. La canción original salió el pasado mes de marzo y tuvo muy buena acogida por parte del público, por lo que no nos extraña que la artista de Rare se haya querido sumar a esta nueva versión.

De hecho, el videoclip oficial del rémix acaba de salir a la luz, dos semanas después del lanzamiento de la canción. ¡Y es una locura!

En las imágenes del vídeo vemos a Selena y Trevor haciendo una videollamada (que nos recuerdan al vídeo Lyric que sacaron hace unos días), cuando, de repente, la pantalla de ella se queda congelada y la cámara se mete dentro. Entonces, el plano de Selena ocupa toda la pantalla hasta acercarse tanto a la piel de la actriz que el espectador se encuentra dentro. ¿Y qué hay en lugar de poros? Nada más y nada menos que un paradisiaco paisaje. Vamos, que dentro de la piel de la joven hay todo un mundo.

Sin duda, se trata de una original forma de rodar un videoclip en tiempos de coronavirus, donde todavía algunos de los rodajes no se han reanudado. El vídeo está dirigido por Venia Heymann y Gal Muggia, quienes han trabajado para Coldplay, Tove Lo o DJ Snake.

La canción habla sobre aquellas relaciones que, debido a las circunstancias, tienes que dejar marchar para alcanzar la felicidad. Y es que Selena Gomez sabe bien a lo que se refiere Trevor con esta canción. Ella ya habló sobre este tema en Lose To You Love Me.

LETRA PAST LIFE

I'm trying to be honest with my happiness

Don't know why I'm bad at this, uh

And I don't wanna sit in all my sadness

I know it's a habit of mine

Perfect, perfect timing

I start what I don't know how to end

Don't re-, don't remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last time, was the last time, whoa

Gave me what I wanted when I needed it

Honestly, I mean it

And if I could convince myself to feel it

You know I would feel it, I would

Perfect, perfect timing

I start what I don't know how to end

Don't re-, don't remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I'll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you

Only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you could never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Where we've been, what we know

Will never go away

Will never go away

Where we've been, what we know

Will never go away

Will never go away

Comentarios

