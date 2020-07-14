Selena Gomez y Trevor Daniel lanzan ‘Past Life’: mira el vídeo y la letra

I'm trying to be honest with my happiness

Don't know why I'm bad at this, uh

And I don't wanna sit in all my sadness

I know it's a habit of mine

Perfect, perfect timing

I start what I don't know how to end

Don't re-, don't remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last time, was the last time, whoa

Gave me what I wanted when I needed it

Honestly, I mean it

And if I could convince myself to feel it

You know I would feel it, I would

Perfect, perfect timing

I start what I don't know how to end

Don't re-, don't remind me

I ruined it before it began, oh

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I'll never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you

Only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you could never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I never let you figure me out

Sitting here, talking to myself

Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I'm used to

Last night was the last night of my past life, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

Where we've been, what we know

Will never go away

Will never go away

Where we've been, what we know

Will never go away

Will never go away