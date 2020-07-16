El detallazo de los Vengadores con el niño héroe que salvó a su hermana de la muerte
Anne Hathaway sabe reconocer a un superhéroe cuando lo ve
Todo el mundo debería escuchar al menos una vez en la vida la historia del pequeño Bridger. Este niño de 6 años se convirtió en un héroe al poner su vida en riesgo para salvar a su hermanita de 4 del violento ataque de un perro. El pequeño corrió para interponerse entre el animal y la niña, y sufrió innumerables mordeduras que le han dejado el rostro lleno de cicatrices.
La vida de Bridger ya no corre peligro, pero su cara ha quedado temporalmente deformada. Un cirujano plástico le ha tenido que dar una media de 90 puntos.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Su tía ha querido honrar la heroica acción del pequeño publicando su historia en Instagram. Ella esperaba una reacción de, como mucho, "500 likes", pero la historia de este superhéroe sin capa ha llegado a oídos de varias celebridades, como Anne Hathaway, quienes se han hecho eco del suceso a través de sus redes sociales.
"No soy una Vengadora, pero reconozco a un superhéroe cuando lo veo", escribió la actriz en su Instagram compartiendo las fotos que la tía de Bridger había subido de él y su hermana. "Solo espero ser la mitad de valiente en mi vida de lo que tú has sido, Bridger. Te deseo una recuperación fácil. Oye, Mark Ruffalo, ¿necesitas un compañero de equipo?".
Ruffalo, quien interpreta a Hulk en la película de Marvel, se ha sentido conmovido por la historia del pequeño Bridger y ha mandado todo su apoyo a él y su familia. "Las personas que anteponen el bienestar de los demás son las más heroicas que conozco", ha dicho el artista.
Su compañero de reparto, Tom Holland, también ha contactado con la familia para darle todo su cariño y apoyo. Al igual que Chris Pratt, protagonista de Guardianes de la Galaxia, y Robert Downey Jr, el auténtico Iron Man. Chris Evans, el Capitán América, ha ido más allá y ha preparado un mensaje personalizado dirigido a Bridger, quien es un gran fan de Los Vengadores.
"Tío, eres un héroe. Lo que has hecho es muy valiente. Tu hermana es muy afortunada de tenerte como hermano mayor y tus padres deberían sentirse orgullosos de tu valor", dijo el actor. La madre de Bridger ha grabado la emotiva reacción del pequeño, que apenas podía creerse que Evans se estuviese dirigiendo a él directamente.
