Travis, la mítica banda de britpop, regresa con ‘Valentine’: mira ya el vídeo y la letra

If I lie here I might die here

I may lay here for a while

Play it gently, arrogantly

Play it once and for all time

Like you did when you were mine

Funny how time flies by

I won’t leave you, I might leave ya

I won’t leave you for a while

You can’t, you can’t treat me

Like a crutch

Like a Judas for our church

Wipe the memory from the track

Put your teeth back in your mouth

If I lie here I might die here

I may lay here for a while