The Weeknd repasa lo ‘peor’ de su vida en Snowchild, mira su vídeo y su letra
Una trayectoria vital marcada por el éxito y el dinero
La fama y el éxito no son tan buenos como los pintan. Es algo que cíclicamente se escucha en la industria y del que pueden dar testimonio decenas de estrellas que pagaron un alto precio por no poder soportarlo. Sobre todo ello habla Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, en su nuevo videoclip: Snowchild.
Un espectacular proyecto audiovisual dirigido por el estudio japonés D'art Shtajio. En él, el vocalista repasa lo peor de su vida, una trayectoria vital marcada por el éxito y el dinero en el que parece que el productor, compositor y vocalista aún no ha alcanzado la felicidad y en el que sólo la fe y su esperanza parecen mantenerle vivo.
The Weeknd repasa todas las épocas de su vida desde sus inicios en Toronto con Trilogy hasta el boom mundial conseguido con Starboy y After Hours. Este vídeo, de hecho, recoge el testigo de la serie conceptual de clips formado por Heartless, In your Eyes, Blinding lights y Until I Bleed Out que conformaron After Hours.
Esa época también aparece reflejada como un espejismo del éxito de las luces de un Las Vegas que desaparece ante sus ojos. En la letra de la canción hay muchas referencias a celebridades (Jay Z, Swae Lee...) pero varios seguidores del artista han elaborado una teoría según la cual Selena Gomez podría ser el motivo y objetivo de la canción.
Más allá de esa posibilidad, toca disfrutar del sonido del rnb contemporáneo y electrónico de The Weeknd. ¡Dale al play!
letra de snowchid de The Weeknd
I used to pray when I was sixteen
If I didn't make it then I'd probably make my wrist bleed
Not to mislead, turn my nightmares into big dreams
Whole squad mobbin' even though we only six deep
I was singing notes while my niggas played with six keys
Walking in the snow before I ever made my wrist freeze
I was blowing smoke, had me dizzy like Gillespie
Niggas had no homes we were living in the dead streets
You couldn't find me like I'm Hoffa
Cover girls jumping out the page like they pop ups
Spending all my money on these niggas that I brought up
Taking care of families for my brothers when they locked up
And I had nothing to believe in
Double cup leanin'
Couldn't even breathe and
For that money I was fiending
Cali was the mission but now a nigga leaving
Leaving, leaving into the night (into the night, into the night)
Now a nigga leaving, leaving
Leaving into the night
She like my futuristic sounds in the new spaceship
Futuristic sex give her Phillip K dick
She never need a man, she what a man need (man need)
So I keep on falling for her daily (daily)
We was at Coachella going brazy
Stack a couple M's like I was Shady (I was Shady)
Now I'm in Tribeca like I'm Jay-Z (Jay-Z)
Rockin' Sorayama like he pay me (pay me)
I just signed a new deal with Mercedes ('Cedes)
Got me movin' dirty like I'm Swayze (Swayze)
All my diamonds dancing like they Swayze (Swayze)
All my diamonds hitting like they Swae Lee (Swae Lee)
Jet so big got a business and a coach
Always livin' on the road, rockin' Louis a la mode, nigga
And for that money I been fiending
Cali was the mission but now a nigga leaving
Leaving, leaving into the night (into the night, into the night)
Now a nigga leaving, leaving
Leaving into the night, oh
Twenty mill' mansion, never lived in it (lived in it)
Zero edge pool, never dipped in it (dipped in it)
Superstar neighbor in my business (in my business, in my business)
Paparazzi tryna catch me slippin' (slippin')
Going on tour is my vacation (my vacation)
Every month another accusation (accusation)
Only thing I'm phobic of is failing (failing)
I was never blessed with any patience
So a nigga leaving, leaving, leaving into the night
Now a nigga leaving, leaving
Leaving into the night, oh
