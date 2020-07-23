The Weeknd repasa lo ‘peor’ de su vida en Snowchild, mira su vídeo y su letra

Una trayectoria vital marcada por el éxito y el dinero

La fama y el éxito no son tan buenos como los pintan. Es algo que cíclicamente se escucha en la industria y del que pueden dar testimonio decenas de estrellas que pagaron un alto precio por no poder soportarlo. Sobre todo ello habla Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, en su nuevo videoclip: Snowchild.

Un espectacular proyecto audiovisual dirigido por el estudio japonés D'art Shtajio. En él, el vocalista repasa lo peor de su vida, una trayectoria vital marcada por el éxito y el dinero en el que parece que el productor, compositor y vocalista aún no ha alcanzado la felicidad y en el que sólo la fe y su esperanza parecen mantenerle vivo.

The Weeknd repasa todas las épocas de su vida desde sus inicios en Toronto con Trilogy hasta el boom mundial conseguido con Starboy y After Hours. Este vídeo, de hecho, recoge el testigo de la serie conceptual de clips formado por Heartless, In your Eyes, Blinding lights y Until I Bleed Out que conformaron After Hours.

Esa época también aparece reflejada como un espejismo del éxito de las luces de un Las Vegas que desaparece ante sus ojos. En la letra de la canción hay muchas referencias a celebridades (Jay Z, Swae Lee...) pero varios seguidores del artista han elaborado una teoría según la cual Selena Gomez podría ser el motivo y objetivo de la canción.

Más allá de esa posibilidad, toca disfrutar del sonido del rnb contemporáneo y electrónico de The Weeknd. ¡Dale al play!

letra de snowchid de The Weeknd

I used to pray when I was sixteen

If I didn't make it then I'd probably make my wrist bleed

Not to mislead, turn my nightmares into big dreams

Whole squad mobbin' even though we only six deep

I was singing notes while my niggas played with six keys

Walking in the snow before I ever made my wrist freeze

I was blowing smoke, had me dizzy like Gillespie

Niggas had no homes we were living in the dead streets

You couldn't find me like I'm Hoffa

Cover girls jumping out the page like they pop ups

Spending all my money on these niggas that I brought up

Taking care of families for my brothers when they locked up

And I had nothing to believe in

Double cup leanin'

Couldn't even breathe and

For that money I was fiending

Cali was the mission but now a nigga leaving

Leaving, leaving into the night (into the night, into the night)

Now a nigga leaving, leaving

Leaving into the night

She like my futuristic sounds in the new spaceship

Futuristic sex give her Phillip K dick

She never need a man, she what a man need (man need)

So I keep on falling for her daily (daily)

We was at Coachella going brazy

Stack a couple M's like I was Shady (I was Shady)

Now I'm in Tribeca like I'm Jay-Z (Jay-Z)

Rockin' Sorayama like he pay me (pay me)

I just signed a new deal with Mercedes ('Cedes)

Got me movin' dirty like I'm Swayze (Swayze)

All my diamonds dancing like they Swayze (Swayze)

All my diamonds hitting like they Swae Lee (Swae Lee)

Jet so big got a business and a coach

Always livin' on the road, rockin' Louis a la mode, nigga

And for that money I been fiending

Cali was the mission but now a nigga leaving

Leaving, leaving into the night (into the night, into the night)

Now a nigga leaving, leaving

Leaving into the night, oh

Twenty mill' mansion, never lived in it (lived in it)

Zero edge pool, never dipped in it (dipped in it)

Superstar neighbor in my business (in my business, in my business)

Paparazzi tryna catch me slippin' (slippin')

Going on tour is my vacation (my vacation)

Every month another accusation (accusation)

Only thing I'm phobic of is failing (failing)

I was never blessed with any patience

So a nigga leaving, leaving, leaving into the night

Now a nigga leaving, leaving

Leaving into the night, oh

