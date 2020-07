Billie Eilish estrena ‘My Future’: mira el vídeo y la letra

I can't seem to focus

And you don't seem to notice

I'm not here

I'm just a mirror

You check your complexion

To find your reflection's all alone

I had to go

Can't you hear me?

I'm not comin' home

Do you understand?

I've changed my plans



'Cause I, I'm in love

With my future

Can't wait to meet her

And I (I), I'm in love

But not with anybody else

Just wanna get to know myself



I know supposedly I'm lonely now (Lonely now)

Know I'm supposed to be unhappy

Without someone (Someone)

But aren't I someone? (Aren't I someone? Yeah)

I'd (I'd) like to be your answer (Be your answer)

'Cause you're so handsome (You're so handsome)

But I know better

Than to drive you home

'Cause you'd invite me in

And I'd be yours again



But I (I), I'm in love (Love, love, love, love)

With my future

And you don't know her

And I, I'm in love (Love, love)

But not with anybody here

I'll see you in a couple years