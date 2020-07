‘Who’s Laughing Now’, lo nuevo (y rompedor) de Ava Max: ¡Mira el videoclip y la letra!

Never knew this thing, never stranger Never felt the words like a razor But I won't give a damn bout it All the little things doesn't matter Writing down a brand new chapter When there's only love, never anger So lonely in your bed Does breaking me make you feel good? Guess you don't understand What goes around, comes around Don't ya know that I'm stronger Don't ya see me in all black Don't ya cry like a baby Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? Know that it's over Don't ya know I won't call back Don't ya cry like a baby Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? You'll never see me blue, never bleeding Hope you understand how I'm feeling I'm turning off my phone like I'm leaving (Bye) Pushed me to the edge, now it's over Shutting off the headgate closure This will be the dust when I'm older, uh So lonely in your bed Does breaking me make you feel good? Guess you don't understand What goes around, comes around Don't ya know that I'm stronger Don't ya see me in all black Don't ya cry like a baby Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? Know that it's over Don't ya know I won't call back Don't ya cry like a baby Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? It's comical, hysterical So ridiculous, think you messed me up (Ahhahahaha...) Don't ya know that I'm stronger Don't ya see me in all black Don't ya cry like a baby Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? Know that it's over Don't ya know I won't call back Don't ya cry like a baby Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now?