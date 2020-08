R.E.M. transmitirá gratis su mítico concierto en el Festival de Glastonbury de 1999

Premiering at @youtubemusic next Thursday, August 6th! Continuing the celebration of Glastonbury's 50th anniversary, watch R.E.M.'s headlining 1999 Pyramid Stage set. Tune in with fans around the world at 8pm BST / 3pm EST. Subscribe here: https://t.co/pJeMfUkI5X pic.twitter.com/Hp3SYMYbNB