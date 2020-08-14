Drake lanza por sorpresa 'Laugh Now Cry Later' con Lil Durk: mira el vídeo y la letra
El rapero vuelve a su sonido más auténtico en este inesperado single y un vídeo lleno de cameos deportivos
Drake dejó a sus fans con la miel en los labios cuando anunció que su nuevo álbum y sucesor de Scorpion llegaría este verano, justo después de que conociéramos Dark Lane Demo Tapes. De hecho, muchos barajaban que el 14 de agosto fuera la fecha en la que saliera a la luz este proyecto. Pero la situación actual parece que también ha trastocado los planes del intérprete de Toosie Slide, como los de tantos otros artistas.
Sin embargo, no se puede decir que el rapero no haya hecho, al menos, un regalo a sus seguidores en forma de nuevo y sorprendente lanzamiento. Bajo el título Laugh Now Cry Later, es decir, Ríe Ahora Llora Después llega el inesperado último single de Drake para el cual no ha llegado solo, sino que, ha contado con la participación del también rapero Lil Durk.
Una canción con la que Drake retoma su esencia más auténtica de la mano de su sonido más clásico, uniendo dos de sus pasiones más conocidas: la música y el deporte. En concreto, el baloncesto, gran protagonista del videoclip que acompaña a este Laugh Now Cry Later. Tanto que, las súper estrellas del basket Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr. y Marshawn Lynch tienen un hueco entre las escenas de este clip.
Un videoclip que ha sido grabado en la sede mundial de Nike en Oregon y en el que ambos raperos aparecen disfrutando al máximo de las cosas buenas de la vida, junto a coches de lujo o sobre motos de agua. Pero también es un vídeo en el que hay espacio para los momentos más difíciles, porque incluso las grandes estrellas y lo atleltas más famosos también lloran.
Y es que, mientras esperamos el nuevo y ansiado disco de Drake, no se puede decir que el cantante esté tomándose un descanso. Hace apenas unas semanas conocíamos sus dos temas junto a DJ Khaled: Popstar y Greece. De momento, podemos disfrutar de la apuesta Carpe Diem de Drake para este verano.
Letra 'Laugh Now Cry Later' de drake ft. lil durk
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
Tired of beefin' you bums, you can't even pay me enough to react
Been wakin' up in the crib and sometimes I don't even know where I'm at
Please don't play that nigga songs in this party, I can't even listen to that
Anytime that I ran into somebody, it must be a victory lap, ayy
Shawty come sit on my lap, ayy, they sayin' Drizzy just snapped
Distance between us is not like a store, this isn't a closeable gap, ayy
I seen some niggas attack and don't end up makin' it back
I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad
What they had didn't last, damn, baby
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
I'm in the trenches, relax
Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats
We in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she tellin' me Tae is the best
Point at the nigga who act like a killer, but you only one for the 'net
I'm like DaBaby, I'm not just a rapper, you play with me, you gon' get stretched
Ooh-oh
Bring Drake to the hood, surround Drake around Dracs
Even though I got a case, I'ma do what it take
And I never been embraced
And the money's hard to make
So I bet they on they face right now
I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad
What they had didn't last, damn, baby
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
When he tell the story, that's not how it went
Know they be lyin', a hundred percent
Moved out the Ritz and forgot 'bout the Bent'
Valet just called me to tell me come get it
Knocked that boy off and I don't want no credit
If it was me, they wouldn't regret it
Left me for dead and now they wan' dead it, yeah
Heart is still beatin', my niggas still eatin'
Backyard, it look like the Garden of Eden
Pillow talk with 'em, she spillin' the tea
And then shawty came back and said she didn't mean it
It's hard to believe it
I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad
What they had didn't last, damn, baby
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
