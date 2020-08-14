Drake lanza por sorpresa 'Laugh Now Cry Later' con Lil Durk: mira el vídeo y la letra

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?

Tired of beefin' you bums, you can't even pay me enough to react

Been wakin' up in the crib and sometimes I don't even know where I'm at

Please don't play that nigga songs in this party, I can't even listen to that

Anytime that I ran into somebody, it must be a victory lap, ayy

Shawty come sit on my lap, ayy, they sayin' Drizzy just snapped

Distance between us is not like a store, this isn't a closeable gap, ayy

I seen some niggas attack and don't end up makin' it back

I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad

What they had didn't last, damn, baby

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?

I'm in the trenches, relax

Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats

We in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she tellin' me Tae is the best

Point at the nigga who act like a killer, but you only one for the 'net

I'm like DaBaby, I'm not just a rapper, you play with me, you gon' get stretched

Ooh-oh

Bring Drake to the hood, surround Drake around Dracs

Even though I got a case, I'ma do what it take

And I never been embraced

And the money's hard to make

So I bet they on they face right now

I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad

What they had didn't last, damn, baby

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?

When he tell the story, that's not how it went

Know they be lyin', a hundred percent

Moved out the Ritz and forgot 'bout the Bent'

Valet just called me to tell me come get it

Knocked that boy off and I don't want no credit

If it was me, they wouldn't regret it

Left me for dead and now they wan' dead it, yeah

Heart is still beatin', my niggas still eatin'

Backyard, it look like the Garden of Eden

Pillow talk with 'em, she spillin' the tea

And then shawty came back and said she didn't mean it

It's hard to believe it

I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad

What they had didn't last, damn, baby

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?