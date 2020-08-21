BTS lanza ‘Dynamite’, su tema más disco: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight



Shoes on, get up in the morn

Cup of milk, let's rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum, rolling on like a rolling stone

Sing song when I'm walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong



This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let's go



'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa



Bring a friend, join the crowd

Whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall

Day or night the sky's alight

So we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine, so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh



This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Let's go



'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa



Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa



Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh

Light it up like dynamite



Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh

Light it up like dynamite



'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite



'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa



Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite

Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

Light it up like dynamite, whoa