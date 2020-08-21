BTS lanza ‘Dynamite’, su tema más disco: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!
La banda de K-Pop nos presenta sus nuevos ritmos acompañados de un estilo muy vintage
Se acabó la espera. El nuevo single de BTS ya está aquí, y ha superado todas las expectativas. Dynamite llega como un chute de energía capaz de levantar de la silla a cualquiera. Y es que este tema, en cuestión de sonidos, ha marcado un antes y un después en la trayectoria de la banda.
El single, además de ser el primero que publican completamente en inglés, nos trae unos toques muy disco, algo inusual en la discografía del grupo. Estos acaban fusionándose con los ritmos del pop que tanto los caracterizan. Una unión de estilos que se combina con la melodía tan positiva que despierta nuestros niveles de adrenalina.
Pero no es lo único que destacaremos de este lanzamiento. La canción llega acompañada de un videoclip que también ha dado que hablar. En tan solo unas horas, se posiciona en el número uno de las Tendencias de Youtube, y acumula más de 39 millones de visualizaciones. ¡Menudo récord!
En sus imágenes, nuestros protagonistas lucen atuendos propios de las décadas de los setenta, ochenta y noventa mientras se mueven al ritmo de la canción. Como ya es de costumbre, la coreografía que siguen es original y muy pegadiza. Aunque con estos ritmos, ¿quién no se anima a mover el esqueleto?
Los escenarios que usan están cargados de referencias norteamericanas. Un diner, una tienda de discos, una pista de baloncesto callejera y un plató de televisión repleto de focos son algunos de los lugares elegidos para interpretar el tema ante la cámara.
De este modo, BTS inaugura una nueva etapa con unos sonidos muy fáciles de "digerir" por nuestros oídos. Y tú, ¿cuántas veces has escuchado los ritmos disco de Dynamite?
LETRA DE 'DYNAMITE'
'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shoes on, get up in the morn
Cup of milk, let's rock and roll
King Kong, kick the drum, rolling on like a rolling stone
Sing song when I'm walking home
Jump up to the top, LeBron
Ding dong, call me on my phone
Ice tea and a game of ping pong
This is getting heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha ching like money
Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond, you know I glow up
Hey, so let's go
'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa
Bring a friend, join the crowd
Whoever wanna come along
Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall
Day or night the sky's alight
So we dance to the break of dawn
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine, so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh
This is getting heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha ching like money
Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond, you know I glow up
Let's go
'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh
Light it up like dynamite
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na, eh
Light it up like dynamite
'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite
'Cause, ah-ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite
Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
Light it up like dynamite, whoa
