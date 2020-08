Mabel y Clean Bandit nos hacen bailar 24/7 con ‘Tick Tock’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Tick Tock Tick Tock

Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock

Tick Tock Tick Tock

I don't need no other I'm satisfied

Doing it on my own

Only takes one lover

To change your vibe

Ain't that the way it go

I don't need nobody put you on replay

Caught in the memory

When you touch my body

And you say my name

Giving me what I need

Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock

Every minute

So lost in it

Like you in my bed

Every hour give you power

Losing mine instead

Twenty four seven got you on my mind

Think about you all the time

My body wants you night and day

Though my head is screaming go away

Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock

Twenty four seven got you on my mind

Darlin' I don't have the time

My body wants you night and day

I'm losing all control of me

Na na, nana na Tick Tock

Na na, nana na na na

Na na, nana na na na Tick Tock

Na na na na na na na

Twenty four seven I got a place with your name on it

Just in case you decided you're coming out (mmhm)

No time for thinking too busy dancing and drinking

Oh you been meaning to get up to your house (mmhm)

Baby throw the Fendi on the floor

Addicted to you loving me some more

Heard you want my body I want yours

You already know that I already know

Twenty four seven got you on my mind

Think about you all the time

My body wants you night and day

Though my head is screaming go away

Tick Tock Tick Tock

Twenty four seven got you on my mind

Darlin' I don't have the time

My body wants you night and day

I'm losing all control of me

Na na, nana na Tick Tock

Na na, nana na na na

Na na, nana na na na Tick Tock

Na na na na na na na

Every minute

So lost in it

Like you in my bed

Every hour give you power

I'm losing mine instead

Tick Tock

Tick Tock Tick Tock

Tick Tock

Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock

Twenty four seven got you on my mind

Think about you all the time

My body wants you night and day

Though my head is screaming go away

Tick Tock Tick Tock Tick Tock

Twenty four seven got you on my mind

Darlin' I don't have the time

My body wants you night and day

I'm losing all control of me

Na na, nana na Tick Tock

Na na, nana na na na

Na na, nana na na na Tick Tock

Na na na na na na na

Na na, nana na Tick Tock

Na na, nana na na na

Na na, nana na na na Tick Tock

Na na na na na na na

Tick Tock.