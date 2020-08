Temptation, temptation

That's all I see when I look at you

Temptation, temptation (Temptation)

That's all I see when I look at you

Oh, oh



[Tiwa Savage]

Look me in the eyes

Look me in the eyes

Je ka ri ra

If you do me nice

If you do me right

I'ma give you, everything you like

Anything you like

Give me ginger

Oh give me ginger, oh no



Temptation, temptation

That's all I see when I look at you

Temptation, temptation (Temptation)

That's all I see when I look at you

Oh, oh

Give to me, give to me

Give to mе, give to me



Yeah

Sweet tеmptation, got the better of me, baby

I guess I'm not that strong, uh

My whole body leaner closer to you lately

Even though I know it's wrong

I just give into

The shape of your body, replays in my mind

The sound of your promises, echo in me deep inside

Crave your attention, it compliments my pride

All fired up, with nowhere to go



(Just give me)

You give me temptation

Oh that temptation, no-no, no

That's all I see when I look at you

Temptation (Ooh temptation), temptation (Ooh that temptation)

That's all I see when I look at you (All I see, see, see)

Oh, oh