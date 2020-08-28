Little Mix viaja a un destino vacacional fuera de lo común en el vídeo de ‘Holiday’
La girlband británica nos transporta al espacio exterior y nos encandila con sus cantos de sirena
Little Mix ha estrenado el videoclip de Holiday, el primer single de la era LM6. Haciendo honor al título, las chicas nos han llevado a unas vacaciones nada convencionales, muy apropiadas para este 2020.
En el vídeo, el grupo musical ha escogido como destino un lugar situado en el espacio exterior. Allí, se han puesto sus mejores trajes de baño, sus mejores joyas y nos han enamorado con sus cantos de sirena. Además, literal. Las cuatro artistas podrían protagonizar H2O o el live-action de La Sirenita.
Salvando las distancias con la obra renacentista, la girlband británica parece salida del cuadro El Nacimiento de Venus de Botticelli en una de las escenas. Jesy y Jade son las dos artistas que salen de la concha sobre el mar, mientras que Perrie y Leigh-Anne flotan sobre una caracola a ambos extremos de la imagen.
Este es solo el comienzo de un viaje que, como ellas mismas han asegurado, pasará a la historia. Así que túmbate en la hamaca, bébete un buen cóctel y a disfrutar de los últimos días de verano.
LETRA DE 'HOLIDAY'
Boy have I told ya
I swear you put the sun up in my sky
When it's cold you pull me closer
So hot it's like the middle of July
Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down
Nothing better than your skin on mine
And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life
Boy you give it to me every time
Can we make it all night
We don't stop all up on my body babe, ooh
Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday, ooh
Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe
We're just dancing the night away
Boy you feel like a holiday
So ima let go
No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby
We're taking it slow
Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby
And you're turning me on
Boy have I told ya
You give it to me like no other guy
We got that heat, yeah, like the summer
And that's why I'm so glad I made you mine
Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down
Nothing better than your skin on mine
And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life
Boy you give it to me every time
Can we make it all night
We don't stop feel up on my body babe, ooh
Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday / holiday yeah
Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe
We're just dancing the night away
Boy you feel like a holiday
So ima let go
No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby , close to you baby
We're taking it slow
Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby
And you're turning me on
So put your love on me, up on me
Oh boy I love it when you're touching me, holding me
No way nobody put that thing on me, up on me, like you do
Feel like a holiday, you know that I want it babe
Can we make it all night
We don't stop feel up on my body babe, ooh
Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday / holiday yeah
Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe
We're just dancing the night away
Boy you feel like a holiday
So ima let go
No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby
We're taking it slow / slow
Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby
And you're turning me on, turning me on
Comentarios