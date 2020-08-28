Little Mix viaja a un destino vacacional fuera de lo común en el vídeo de ‘Holiday’

Boy have I told ya

I swear you put the sun up in my sky

When it's cold you pull me closer

So hot it's like the middle of July

Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down

Nothing better than your skin on mine

And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night

We don't stop all up on my body babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday, ooh

Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy you feel like a holiday

So ima let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby

We're taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby

And you're turning me on

Boy have I told ya

You give it to me like no other guy

We got that heat, yeah, like the summer

And that's why I'm so glad I made you mine

Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down

Nothing better than your skin on mine

And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night

We don't stop feel up on my body babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday / holiday yeah

Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy you feel like a holiday

So ima let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby , close to you baby

We're taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby

And you're turning me on

So put your love on me, up on me

Oh boy I love it when you're touching me, holding me

No way nobody put that thing on me, up on me, like you do

Feel like a holiday, you know that I want it babe

Can we make it all night

We don't stop feel up on my body babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday / holiday yeah

Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy you feel like a holiday

So ima let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby

We're taking it slow / slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby

And you're turning me on, turning me on