Little Mix viaja a un destino vacacional fuera de lo común en el vídeo de ‘Holiday’

La girlband británica nos transporta al espacio exterior y nos encandila con sus cantos de sirena

redes_sociales_zw1

Little Mix ha estrenado el videoclip de Holiday, el primer single de la era LM6. Haciendo honor al título, las chicas nos han llevado a unas vacaciones nada convencionales, muy apropiadas para este 2020.

En el vídeo, el grupo musical ha escogido como destino un lugar situado en el espacio exterior. Allí, se han puesto sus mejores trajes de baño, sus mejores joyas y nos han enamorado con sus cantos de sirena. Además, literal. Las cuatro artistas podrían protagonizar H2O o el live-action de La Sirenita.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida de Little Mix (@littlemix) el

Salvando las distancias con la obra renacentista, la girlband británica parece salida del cuadro El Nacimiento de Venus de Botticelli en una de las escenas. Jesy y Jade son las dos artistas que salen de la concha sobre el mar, mientras que Perrie y Leigh-Anne flotan sobre una caracola a ambos extremos de la imagen.

Este es solo el comienzo de un viaje que, como ellas mismas han asegurado, pasará a la historia. Así que túmbate en la hamaca, bébete un buen cóctel y a disfrutar de los últimos días de verano.

LETRA DE 'HOLIDAY'

Boy have I told ya

I swear you put the sun up in my sky

When it's cold you pull me closer

So hot it's like the middle of July

Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down

Nothing better than your skin on mine

And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night

We don't stop all up on my body babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday, ooh

Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy you feel like a holiday

So ima let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby

We're taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby

And you're turning me on

Boy have I told ya

You give it to me like no other guy

We got that heat, yeah, like the summer

And that's why I'm so glad I made you mine

Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down

Nothing better than your skin on mine

And I been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night

We don't stop feel up on my body babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday / holiday yeah

Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy you feel like a holiday

So ima let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby , close to you baby

We're taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby

And you're turning me on

So put your love on me, up on me

Oh boy I love it when you're touching me, holding me

No way nobody put that thing on me, up on me, like you do

Feel like a holiday, you know that I want it babe

Can we make it all night

We don't stop feel up on my body babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night you feel like a holiday / holiday yeah

Up all night we don't stop feel up on my body babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy you feel like a holiday

So ima let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby, close to you baby

We're taking it slow / slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever my baby

And you're turning me on, turning me on

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

img_pinterest img_thumblr img_cerrar
redes_sociales redes_sociales

Comentar