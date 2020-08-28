Calvin Harris y The Weeknd lanzan la increíble ‘Over Now’: mira el vídeo y la letra de la canción

El escocés Calvin Harris se alía con el canadiense The Weeknd para ofrecernos una deliciosa y sofisticada canción

Parece mentira que Calvin Harris y The Weeknd nunca hayan colaborado antes. Ambos han dejado claro a lo largo de sus respectivas trayectorias que sienten verdadera pasión por el R&B y la música disco, dos de los elementos sonoros que se dan cita en Over Now. 

Over now es una canción deliciosa, una pista elegante y sofisticada. El dj y productor escocés ha querido contar para su nuevo tema con el talento de The Weeknd, que da vida a través de su voz a la historia de desamor y desengaño que aborda la canción: "Realmente no me importa si tus lágrimas caen por tu cara / Sabes que juegas a la víctima todo el rato", canta el artista en Over Now.

La canción ya huele a éxito internacional y llega con un videoclip a la altura. Para el vídeo de Over Now, Harris ha contado con uno de sus directores de cabecera, Emil Nava, quien también ha trabajado en el emblemático One Kiss de Calvin Harris con Dua Lipa, This is what you came for junto a Rihanna o en el videoclip de Thinking out loud de Ed Sheeran, por mencionar algunos.

LETRA DE 'OVER NOW'

I don’t really care if your tears fall down your face

You know you play the victim every time

I know you getting turnt every night

Oh yeah

Your girls ain’t s*** trying to get me off your mind

The same ones who be hitting up my line

They’re not your friends

I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back

This time it got so bad

It’s best for me, it’s best for you

I need you to know that, tried to love you but I forced that

All signs, we ignored that

And it’s not the same

Cause it’s over now

Oh yeah

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now (oh yeah)

No coming back around (baby)

Nothing left to lose because it’s over now

So I take this just to forget you, I don’t regret those memories

And I swear I’m not trying to test, I wish you the best with the life you lead

But you always need that attention, feeding the press when we don’t speak

But we’re both with somebody else so please stop calling me

I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back

This time it got so bad

It’s not the same

Cause it’s over now

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now

No coming back around

Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now

Cause it’s over now

Oh yeah

Stop calling me

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now

Stop calling me

No coming back around

Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now

El videoclip de Over Now es una verdadera obra de arte visual que combina efectos de animación y realidad virtual para crear un universo único, irreal y adictivo con una estética a la vez ochentera y futurista.

