Calvin Harris y The Weeknd lanzan la increíble ‘Over Now’: mira el vídeo y la letra de la canción

I don’t really care if your tears fall down your face

You know you play the victim every time

I know you getting turnt every night

Oh yeah

Your girls ain’t s*** trying to get me off your mind

The same ones who be hitting up my line

They’re not your friends

I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back

This time it got so bad

It’s best for me, it’s best for you

I need you to know that, tried to love you but I forced that

All signs, we ignored that

And it’s not the same

Cause it’s over now

Oh yeah

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now (oh yeah)

No coming back around (baby)

Nothing left to lose because it’s over now

So I take this just to forget you, I don’t regret those memories

And I swear I’m not trying to test, I wish you the best with the life you lead

But you always need that attention, feeding the press when we don’t speak

But we’re both with somebody else so please stop calling me

I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back

This time it got so bad

It’s not the same

Cause it’s over now

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now

No coming back around

Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now

Cause it’s over now

Oh yeah

Stop calling me

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now

Stop calling me

No coming back around

Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now