‘Expensive’ de Ty Dolla $ign con Nicki Minaj: ¡Aquí el videoclip y la letra!

Damn James

She’s so expensive ok

Beamer or the Benzes ok

Diamond tennis necklace ok

Lambo or the double R truck

yea yea She gonna let a super star fuck yea yea

She got expensive taste aye

She got a slim thick waist aye

Girl it’s not your face it’s your ass haha

I mean girl it’s not your ass it’s your face aye

Your bitch in the nosebleed





My girl in the court side floor seats

Your bitch a 4 to me

I’ma take my girl to Dior this week

All my bitches slim thick and athletic

She ain’t my girl if she ain’t got a Patek

All my bitches gotta fit my aesthetic

She ain’t your girl she’s right here in my section

Beamer or the Benzes ok

Diamond tennis necklace ok Lambo or the double R truck yea yea

She gonna let a super star fuck yea yea

I got a shopping problem

Got expensive taste

Bust down Patek with the expensive face

Gotta get me ice if he tryin’ to skate

Gotta swipe the Amex if we go on a date

If we go on a date gotta blow on my cake

But don’t hit me if it’s tiny, girl from xscape

Need studs for my ears Louis scarf for my hairs

New bag from Chanel and I ain’t tryin’ to wait uh uh

I’m tryna meet the plug no socket uh

Pussy deep so is my pockets uh Tom Ford heels with the locket uh

A nigga get me he better lock it uh

Beamer or the Benzes ok Diamond tennis necklace ok

Lambo or the double R truck yea yea

