DJ Khaled y Drake convierten a Justin Bieber en un auténtico ‘Popstar’: Mira el vídeo y la letra
¿Sueño o realidad? Con estas celebs nunca se sabe
Khaled Khaled será el título del próximo álbum de DJ Khaled que, todo apunta, a que verá la luz antes de que acabe el año, pero, mientras, va lanzando canciones. A principios de verano fue el turno de sus dos colaboraciones con Drake, Popstar y Greece. Ahora llega el vídeo de la primera y, además… con sorpresa.
Todo un cortometraje de algo más de 8 minutos en el que vemos a los dos raperos solo en el comienzo y unidos por facetime. Khaled acosa a llamadas a Drake para convencerle de que hay que grabar el vídeo de Popstar y el canadiense acaba pidiendo un favor a uno de sus buenos amigos: Justin Bieber.
Él se convierte en la auténtica estrella del pop y le vemos rodeado de todos los clichés que podamos imaginarnos sobre los que pertenecen a este estatus de fama y popularidad. Desfase de fiestas con alcohol y mujeres, un séquito que le acompaña en cada paso que da, cochazos y caprichos sin fin… pero, ¿es todo un sueño?
Justin Bieber se despierta al lado de su mujer, Hailey Bieber, que parece haberse convertido en un imprescindible en cada cosa que hace. Su vida conjunta es mucho más relajada. Dormir, pasear al perro, calma… una estampa que parece ser que se parece más a la vida que están intentando llevar en su vida real, pero… ¿cambiarán las cosas?
“Gracias JB…te debo una”, aseguraba Drake en redes. Se han marcado toda una película dirigida por Director X que se ha llenado de rostros conocidos, amigos del cantante como su manager, Scooter Braun o King Bach que comentaba, “muchos canadienses en un video 🔥🔥🔥”.
