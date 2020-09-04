DJ Khaled y Drake convierten a Justin Bieber en un auténtico ‘Popstar’: Mira el vídeo y la letra

Khaled Khaled será el título del próximo álbum de DJ Khaled que, todo apunta, a que verá la luz antes de que acabe el año, pero, mientras, va lanzando canciones. A principios de verano fue el turno de sus dos colaboraciones con Drake, Popstar y Greece. Ahora llega el vídeo de la primera y, además… con sorpresa.

Todo un cortometraje de algo más de 8 minutos en el que vemos a los dos raperos solo en el comienzo y unidos por facetime. Khaled acosa a llamadas a Drake para convencerle de que hay que grabar el vídeo de Popstar y el canadiense acaba pidiendo un favor a uno de sus buenos amigos: Justin Bieber.

Él se convierte en la auténtica estrella del pop y le vemos rodeado de todos los clichés que podamos imaginarnos sobre los que pertenecen a este estatus de fama y popularidad. Desfase de fiestas con alcohol y mujeres, un séquito que le acompaña en cada paso que da, cochazos y caprichos sin fin… pero, ¿es todo un sueño?

Justin Bieber se despierta al lado de su mujer, Hailey Bieber, que parece haberse convertido en un imprescindible en cada cosa que hace. Su vida conjunta es mucho más relajada. Dormir, pasear al perro, calma… una estampa que parece ser que se parece más a la vida que están intentando llevar en su vida real, pero… ¿cambiarán las cosas?

“Gracias JB…te debo una”, aseguraba Drake en redes. Se han marcado toda una película dirigida por Director X que se ha llenado de rostros conocidos, amigos del cantante como su manager, Scooter Braun o King Bach que comentaba, “muchos canadienses en un video 🔥🔥🔥”.

letra de 'Popstar' de Dj Khaled y drake

Bitches

We The Best Music

Another one, yeah

DJ Khaled

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Ayy, shawty with the long text, I don't talk, ayy

Shawty with the long legs, she don't walk, ayy

Yeah, last year, I kept it on the tuck, ayy

2020, I came to fuck it up, yeah

I want a long life, a legendary one (yeah)

I want a quick death (yeah), and a easy one (yeah)

I want a pretty girl (yeah), and a honest one (yeah)

I want this drink (yeah), and another one, yeah

And I'm troublesome, yeah

I'm a popstar, but this shit ain't bubblegum, yeah

You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl

Niggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl

I'ma show your sexy ass what relief is, my girl

Please don't take no shit that's 'bout to have you geekin'

And I'm not drivin' nothin' that I gotta stick the keys in

Wonder how I got this way? I swear I got the

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

I'm a popstar, not a doctor, watch her

Say she rep a whole different block, so I blocked her

Busy at the crib, cookin' salmon with the lobster

If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster

Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'

Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'

They tell the same story so much, they start to believe it

The ones that start like, "Drizzy's shit was cool, but we even"

Man, how the fuck?

Two, four, six, eight watches, factory, so they appreciate

Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away

Shit don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face

Naw, naw, piece of cake, naw, naw, Turks and Caic', yeah, yeah

Go and get your friends, we can sneak away, yeah, yeah

Yeah, I keep a, like I keep the faith

Wonder how I got this way? Swear I got the

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

