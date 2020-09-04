DJ Khaled y Drake convierten a Justin Bieber en un auténtico ‘Popstar’: Mira el vídeo y la letra

Ayy, shawty with the long text, I don't talk, ayy

Shawty with the long legs, she don't walk, ayy

Yeah, last year, I kept it on the tuck, ayy

2020, I came to fuck it up, yeah

I want a long life, a legendary one (yeah)

I want a quick death (yeah), and a easy one (yeah)

I want a pretty girl (yeah), and a honest one (yeah)

I want this drink (yeah), and another one, yeah

And I'm troublesome, yeah

I'm a popstar, but this shit ain't bubblegum, yeah

You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl

Niggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl

I'ma show your sexy ass what relief is, my girl

Please don't take no shit that's 'bout to have you geekin'

And I'm not drivin' nothin' that I gotta stick the keys in

Wonder how I got this way? I swear I got the