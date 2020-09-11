Así suena ‘Let's Love’ de David Guetta y SIA: mira el vídeo y la letra

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

Call on me if you feel any pain

Call to me, I'll run to you again

You can count on me

And I can count on you

You show up like I show up

And I keep showing up for you

So take my hand, don't be afraid

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Swear you're safe

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

You can count on me

And I can count on you

You show up for me, I show up for you

And I keep showing up for you

So take my hand, don't be afraid

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Swear you're safe

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love