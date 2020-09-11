Así suena ‘Let's Love’ de David Guetta y SIA: mira el vídeo y la letra

El nuevo lanzamiento de David Guetta junto a SIA es una canción con reminiscencias ochenteras que está destinada a convertirse en éxito

Así suena ‘Let's Love’ de David Guetta y SIA: mira el vídeo y la letra

David Guetta y SIA. Portada de Let's Love (2020) / Warner Music

redes_sociales_zw1

El DJ y productor francés David Guetta vuelve a aliarse con la cantante y compositora australiana SIA para facturar la que será una de las canciones del año: Let's Love. Su nueva colaboración es sorprendente, ya que cuenta con una marcada inspiración ochentera, muy en la línea de los sonidos revival que han popularizado en este año artistas como Dua Lipa o The Weeknd con sus últimos trabajos.

Con solo escuchar los primeros segundos, es como estar en una escena de Flashdance. Tanto la percusión como los teclados de Let's love están enmarcados en la época de los primeros años ochenta.

Está claro que la música hecha hace varias décadas está siendo de gran inspiración para muchos artistas. Let's love triunfará también por su increíble melodía, adictiva hasta el final, y también por su letra, que transmite un mensaje de amor y esperanza en este año tan caótico e incierto: "Esto también pasará", canta SIA en la canción.

De momento, no hay vídeo oficial de Let's Love, pero sí un vídeo-lyric animado en el que predominan los neones y el colorismo, que puedes reproducir aquí.

Como bien sabrás, no es la primera colaboración de David Guetta y SIA. Ambos artistas ya hicieron magia en el pasado gracias a colaboraciones tan icónicas y exitosas como Titanium (2011), She Wolf (Falling To Pieces), Bang My Head (2014) junto a Fetty Wap, o más recientemente Flames (2018).

LETRA DE 'LET'S LOVE' DE DAVID GUETTA Y SIA

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

Call on me if you feel any pain

Call to me, I'll run to you again

You can count on me

And I can count on you

You show up like I show up

And I keep showing up for you

So take my hand, don't be afraid

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Swear you're safe

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

I will never leave your side, my love

Standing right beside you is enough

You can count on me

And I can count on you

You show up for me, I show up for you

And I keep showing up for you

So take my hand, don't be afraid

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Swear you're safe

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

This too shall pass

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

And we'll get through it all together

We'll get through it all together

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

Let's love

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?