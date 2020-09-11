Así suena ‘Let's Love’ de David Guetta y SIA: mira el vídeo y la letra
El nuevo lanzamiento de David Guetta junto a SIA es una canción con reminiscencias ochenteras que está destinada a convertirse en éxito
El DJ y productor francés David Guetta vuelve a aliarse con la cantante y compositora australiana SIA para facturar la que será una de las canciones del año: Let's Love. Su nueva colaboración es sorprendente, ya que cuenta con una marcada inspiración ochentera, muy en la línea de los sonidos revival que han popularizado en este año artistas como Dua Lipa o The Weeknd con sus últimos trabajos.
Con solo escuchar los primeros segundos, es como estar en una escena de Flashdance. Tanto la percusión como los teclados de Let's love están enmarcados en la época de los primeros años ochenta.
Está claro que la música hecha hace varias décadas está siendo de gran inspiración para muchos artistas. Let's love triunfará también por su increíble melodía, adictiva hasta el final, y también por su letra, que transmite un mensaje de amor y esperanza en este año tan caótico e incierto: "Esto también pasará", canta SIA en la canción.
De momento, no hay vídeo oficial de Let's Love, pero sí un vídeo-lyric animado en el que predominan los neones y el colorismo, que puedes reproducir aquí.
Como bien sabrás, no es la primera colaboración de David Guetta y SIA. Ambos artistas ya hicieron magia en el pasado gracias a colaboraciones tan icónicas y exitosas como Titanium (2011), She Wolf (Falling To Pieces), Bang My Head (2014) junto a Fetty Wap, o más recientemente Flames (2018).
LETRA DE 'LET'S LOVE' DE DAVID GUETTA Y SIA
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
I will never leave your side, my love
Standing right beside you is enough
Call on me if you feel any pain
Call to me, I'll run to you again
You can count on me
And I can count on you
You show up like I show up
And I keep showing up for you
So take my hand, don't be afraid
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we'll get through it all together
We'll get through it all together
Swear you're safe
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we'll get through it all together
We'll get through it all together
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
And we'll get through it all together
We'll get through it all together
Let's love
I will never leave your side, my love
Standing right beside you is enough
You can count on me
And I can count on you
You show up for me, I show up for you
And I keep showing up for you
So take my hand, don't be afraid
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we'll get through it all together
We'll get through it all together
Swear you're safe
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
This too shall pass
And we'll get through it all together
We'll get through it all together
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
And we'll get through it all together
We'll get through it all together
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
Let's love
