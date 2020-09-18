Ava Max se desnuda para ‘Naked’: mira el vídeo y la letra
La diva norteamericana sorprende con un clip futurista y un personaje inspirado en Milla Jovovich en El Quinto Elemento
Ava Max llega dispuesta a salvar el pop internacional con su primer disco de estudio, Heaven & Hell, que acaba de lanzar este 18 de septiembre. Dentro de este trabajo, Ava ha escogido Naked como sencillo titular de presentación, una canción movida y bailable que cumple a la perfección con su misión.
Naked cuenta con un video futurista y sideral protagonizado por la propia artista. En él, Ava Max es una especie de alienígena sexy que, con poca ropa y pelo naranja, al estilo de Milla Jovovich en El Quinto Elemento, llega para iluminarnos con su propuesta musical.
Sin duda, la parte audiovisual es clave para entender Naked como uno de los singles más potentes del álbum (Ava Max al desnudo, pero con artificios, los justos) y por ello, la cantante ha contado para dirigir este vídeo con HannahLux Davis.
Hannah es una de las realizadores más ilustres del pop en estos momentos y ha firmado vídeos para artistas de la talla de Ariana Grande, Little Mix, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony o Drake, entre otros muchos. De hecho, uno de sus últimos trabajos pudimos verlo hace tan solo unos días, el videoclip de Ok Not To Be Ok de Demi Lovato y Marshmello.
LETRA DE 'NAKED' DE AVA MAX
Wrap me in designer sheets and trace along this frame
Ask me why they used to say the trouble was my name
I've been playin' a fool since I stepped into the game
Tell me I'm like heaven, take the good Lord's name in vain
But when I play my cards, keep 'em close to my chest
Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet
But underneath, I just need to forget
So come and get me undressed
Well, you can take off all my clothes
And never see me naked
See me for real
If you don't know my heart
You're never gonna break it
Baby
Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul
I wanna show you my deepest secrets
I think I'm ready to be exposed
I want you watching me
When you can take off all my clothes
And really see me naked
See me for real
If I let you leave the light on and I drop my guard
Promise that you'll see me for my truth and not my scars
But when I play my cards, keep 'em close to my chest
Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet
But underneath, I just need to forget
So come and get me undressed
Well, you can take off all my clothes
And never see me naked
See me for real
If you don't know my heart
You're never gonna break it
Baby
Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul
I wanna show you my deepest secrets
I think I'm ready to be exposed
I want you watching me
When you can take off all my clothes
And really see me naked
See me for real
If I keep my distance, I can't connect with you
Lay my head on your chest and just surrender
Just surrender to, you
Well, you can take off all my clothes
And never see me naked
See me for real
If you don't know my heart
You're never gonna break it (Oh)
Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul
I wanna show you my deepest secrets
I think I'm ready to be exposed
I want you watching me
When you can take off all my clothes
And really see me naked
See me for real
Comentarios