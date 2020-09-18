Ava Max se desnuda para ‘Naked’: mira el vídeo y la letra

La diva norteamericana sorprende con un clip futurista y un personaje inspirado en Milla Jovovich en El Quinto Elemento

redes_sociales_zw1

Ava Max llega dispuesta a salvar el pop internacional con su primer disco de estudio, Heaven & Hell, que acaba de lanzar este 18 de septiembre. Dentro de este trabajo, Ava ha escogido Naked como sencillo titular de presentación, una canción movida y bailable que cumple a la perfección con su misión.

Naked cuenta con un video futurista y sideral protagonizado por la propia artista. En él, Ava Max es una especie de alienígena sexy que, con poca ropa y pelo naranja, al estilo de Milla Jovovich en El Quinto Elemento, llega para iluminarnos con su propuesta musical.

Sin duda, la parte audiovisual es clave para entender Naked como uno de los singles más potentes del álbum (Ava Max al desnudo, pero con artificios, los justos) y por ello, la cantante ha contado para dirigir este vídeo con HannahLux Davis.

Hannah es una de las realizadores más ilustres del pop en estos momentos y ha firmado vídeos para artistas de la talla de Ariana Grande, Little Mix, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony o Drake, entre otros muchos. De hecho, uno de sus últimos trabajos pudimos verlo hace tan solo unos días, el videoclip de Ok Not To Be Ok de Demi Lovato y Marshmello.

LETRA DE 'NAKED' DE AVA MAX

Wrap me in designer sheets and trace along this frame

Ask me why they used to say the trouble was my name

I've been playin' a fool since I stepped into the game

Tell me I'm like heaven, take the good Lord's name in vain

But when I play my cards, keep 'em close to my chest

Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet

But underneath, I just need to forget

So come and get me undressed

Well, you can take off all my clothes

And never see me naked

See me for real

If you don't know my heart

You're never gonna break it

Baby

Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul

I wanna show you my deepest secrets

I think I'm ready to be exposed

I want you watching me

When you can take off all my clothes

And really see me naked

See me for real

If I let you leave the light on and I drop my guard

Promise that you'll see me for my truth and not my scars

But when I play my cards, keep 'em close to my chest

Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet

But underneath, I just need to forget

So come and get me undressed

Well, you can take off all my clothes

And never see me naked

See me for real

If you don't know my heart

You're never gonna break it

Baby

Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul

I wanna show you my deepest secrets

I think I'm ready to be exposed

I want you watching me

When you can take off all my clothes

And really see me naked

See me for real

If I keep my distance, I can't connect with you

Lay my head on your chest and just surrender

Just surrender to, you

Well, you can take off all my clothes

And never see me naked

See me for real

If you don't know my heart

You're never gonna break it (Oh)

Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul

I wanna show you my deepest secrets

I think I'm ready to be exposed

I want you watching me

When you can take off all my clothes

And really see me naked

See me for real

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

img_pinterest img_thumblr img_cerrar
redes_sociales redes_sociales

Comentar