Ava Max se desnuda para ‘Naked’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Wrap me in designer sheets and trace along this frame

Ask me why they used to say the trouble was my name

I've been playin' a fool since I stepped into the game

Tell me I'm like heaven, take the good Lord's name in vain

But when I play my cards, keep 'em close to my chest

Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet

But underneath, I just need to forget

So come and get me undressed

Well, you can take off all my clothes

And never see me naked

See me for real

If you don't know my heart

You're never gonna break it

Baby

Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul

I wanna show you my deepest secrets

I think I'm ready to be exposed

I want you watching me

When you can take off all my clothes

And really see me naked

See me for real

If I let you leave the light on and I drop my guard

Promise that you'll see me for my truth and not my scars

But when I play my cards, keep 'em close to my chest

Never fall in love, everybody loses the bet

But underneath, I just need to forget

So come and get me undressed

Well, you can take off all my clothes

And never see me naked

See me for real

If you don't know my heart

You're never gonna break it

Baby

Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul

I wanna show you my deepest secrets

I think I'm ready to be exposed

I want you watching me

When you can take off all my clothes

And really see me naked

See me for real

If I keep my distance, I can't connect with you

Lay my head on your chest and just surrender

Just surrender to, you

Well, you can take off all my clothes

And never see me naked

See me for real

If you don't know my heart

You're never gonna break it (Oh)

Tell me if it's safe to bare my soul

I wanna show you my deepest secrets

I think I'm ready to be exposed

I want you watching me

When you can take off all my clothes

And really see me naked

See me for real