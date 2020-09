Tiësto estrena el vídeo de ‘The Business’, su nuevo single

Let’s get down let’s get down to business

Give you one more night, one night to get this

We’ve had a million million nights just like this

so let’s get down, let’s get down to business

Mama pls don’t worry bout me

Cause I’m about to let my heart speak

My friends keep telling me to leave this

So let’s get down, let’s get down to business

Let’s get down let’s get down to business

Give you one more night, one night to get this

We’ve had a million million nights just like this

so let’s get down, let’s get down to business

Let’s get down let’s get down to business

Give you one more night, one night to get this

We’ve had a million million nights just like this

so let’s get down, let’s get down to business

Back and forth

Back and forth

with the bullshit

I know I said it before

I don’t mean it

It’s been a while since I had your attention

so it might hurt to hear this

Dreams we have don’t ever fall away

but we can’t live em if we stay the same

And I can’t do this for another day

So let’s get down, let’s get down to business

Let’s get down let’s get down to business

Give you one more night, one night to get this

We’ve had a million million nights just like this

so let’s get down, let’s get down to business

Let’s get down let’s get down to business

Give you one more night, one night to get this

We’ve had a million million nights just like this

so let’s get down, let’s get down to business