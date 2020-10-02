Muere a los 19 años Archie Lyndhurst, actor de ‘Bad Education’ y ‘So Awkward’
Era hijo de Nicholas Lyndhurst, uno de los humoristas más reconocidos de la televisión británica
El actor Archie Lyndhurst ha fallecido a los 19 años después de padecer una breve enfermedad. Así lo ha comunicado su entorno cercano después de conocer la trágica noticia. Archie era hijo del también actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, uno de los humoristas más reputados y conocidos de la televisión británica.
Al más pequeño de la familia Lyndhurst lo pudimos ver en series como Bad Education, donde hizo un breve cameo, o como personaje principal en So Awkward, una serie inglesa sobre un grupo de adolescentes que comienza su etapa universitaria. En dicha serie Archie interpretó al joven Ollie Coulton a lo largo de 75 episodios que van desde 2015 hasta 2020.
The saddest news of all today.The death of Archie Lyndhurst,just starting out on his chosen career in acting. My heart aches for Nick and Lucy.They could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TkoGB1nxio— John Challis (@BeingBoycie) October 1, 2020
En un comunicado oficial, Nicholas y Lucy Lyndhurst, sus padres, confesaron sentirse "destrozados" y piden a los medios la privacidad necesaria para superar el duelo.
La noticia cae como un jarro de agua fría en algunos compañeros de reparto tanto de Nicholas como de Archie. Es el caso del actor John Challis, actor de Only Fools and Horses y amigo del padre del difunto, quien confesó sentirse devastado por la partida del joven.
"La noticia más triste de todas. La muerte de Archie Lyndhurst, quien acababa de comenzar su carrera como actor. Me duele el corazón de pensar en Nick y Lucy. No podrían haberle querido más", explicaba el actor en un tuit.
To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro. I wish you could’ve all known Archie how we knew him. I’ve never met someone so full of life and had touched so many peoples hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him. Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is. To be honest, I still can’t find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did. Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved. We never know what tomorrow will bring so hug the ones you love extra tight as Archie always did🕊🤍
El actor Samuel Paul Small, a quien pudimos ver en la serie Juego de Tronos, le ha dedicado también un hermoso homenaje al que considera su "hermano": "No puedo comprender que te hayas ido. Tenías mucha vida que vivir. Daría cualquier cosa para que sigas viviéndola. Me destroza pensar en ti y en lo mucho que me gustaría decirte que te quiero".
