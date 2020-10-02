Muere a los 19 años Archie Lyndhurst, actor de ‘Bad Education’ y ‘So Awkward’

Era hijo de Nicholas Lyndhurst, uno de los humoristas más reconocidos de la televisión británica

Archie Lyndhurst muere actor

Nicholas Lyndhurst, Lucy Smith y Archie Lyndhurst acuden a una entrega de premios en marzo de 2017, en Londres, Reino Unido / FilmMagic vía Getty Images / Joe Maher

redes_sociales_zw1

El actor Archie Lyndhurst ha fallecido a los 19 años después de padecer una breve enfermedad. Así lo ha comunicado su entorno cercano después de conocer la trágica noticia. Archie era hijo del también actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, uno de los humoristas más reputados y conocidos de la televisión británica.

Al más pequeño de la familia Lyndhurst lo pudimos ver en series como Bad Education, donde hizo un breve cameo, o como personaje principal en So Awkward, una serie inglesa sobre un grupo de adolescentes que comienza su etapa universitaria. En dicha serie Archie interpretó al joven Ollie Coulton a lo largo de 75 episodios que van desde 2015 hasta 2020.

En un comunicado oficial, Nicholas y Lucy Lyndhurst, sus padres, confesaron sentirse "destrozados" y piden a los medios la privacidad necesaria para superar el duelo.

La noticia cae como un jarro de agua fría en algunos compañeros de reparto tanto de Nicholas como de Archie. Es el caso del actor John Challis, actor de Only Fools and Horses y amigo del padre del difunto, quien confesó sentirse devastado por la partida del joven.

"La noticia más triste de todas. La muerte de Archie Lyndhurst, quien acababa de comenzar su carrera como actor. Me duele el corazón de pensar en Nick y Lucy. No podrían haberle querido más", explicaba el actor en un tuit.

El actor Samuel Paul Small, a quien pudimos ver en la serie Juego de Tronos, le ha dedicado también un hermoso homenaje al que considera su "hermano": "No puedo comprender que te hayas ido. Tenías mucha vida que vivir. Daría cualquier cosa para que sigas viviéndola. Me destroza pensar en ti y en lo mucho que me gustaría decirte que te quiero".

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?