Julia Michaels estrena su nueva canción: ‘Lie Like This’

Julia Michaels, en la portada del single Lie Like This (2020) / Universal Music

He says I'm pretty upside down

Pretty right side up to

Turn me half way round

He says I'm emotionally sound

Emotionally f*cked too

Now I'm all turned around

He says I'm daydreaming about leaving for no reason

Well I got Hay fever from my feelings yet I don't

Head on your shoulder you keep pulling me close

I'm spilling over trying not to unfold

I don't need to tell you but I'm letting you know

The truth is I can't resist

Whenever we lie like this

Held onto horses but I'm letting them go

We're right on course to never stop or go slow

I don't need to tеll you but I'm letting you know

The truth is I can't resist

Whеnever we lie like this

Yea

Like this lie like

Lie like this lie like

Can't resist

Whenever we

Like this lie like

Lie like this lie like

Can't resist

He says I'm kinda too up front

When I'm driving from the backseat

So lead me where you want

He says I'm a little too hard to handle

A little too tough to get to

But beautiful once you breakthrough

He says I'm daydreaming about leaving for no reason

Well I got Hay fever from my feelings yet I don't

Head on your shoulder you keep pulling me close

I'm spilling over trying not to unfold

I don't need to tell you but I'm letting you know

The truth is I can't resist

Whenever we lie like this

Held onto horses but I'm letting them go

We're right on course to never stop or go slow

I don't need to tell you but I'm letting you know

The truth is I can't resist

Whenever we lie like this

Yea

Like this lie like

Lie like this lie like

Can't resist

Whenever we

Like this lie like

Lie like this lie like

Can't resist

Head on your shoulder you keep pulling me close

I'm spilling on over trying not to unfold

I don't needa tell you but I'm letting you know

The truth is I can't resist

Whenever we lie like this

Held onto horses but I'm letting them go

We're right on course to never stop or go slow

I don't needa tell you but I'm letting you know

The truth is I can't resist

Whenever we lie like this

Yea

Like this lie like

Lie like this lie like

Can't resist

Whenever we

Like this lie like

Lie like this lie like

Can't resist