Linkin Park publican la maqueta de ‘In the End’ para celebrar sus 20 años

It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released. All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you. #HybridTheory20 - LPhttps://t.co/sNnT4zRUsM pic.twitter.com/zKURA5I9D5