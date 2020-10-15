Demi Lovato le dedica una canción a Donald Trump: Aquí vídeo y letra
Es su manera de pedir el voto para las elecciones estadounidenses de noviembre
Estados Unidos está que arde en el ámbito informativo por las elecciones del próximo 3 de noviembre. Cada día son más las celebs que se unen a la campaña para pedir a la gente que vote y que exprese lo que quiere a través de las urnas. Hemos visto todo tipo de iniciativas para incitar la movilización y Demi Lovato es una de las que no se ha quedado quieta.
La cantante ha decidido aportar su granito de arena a través de la música. Se reunió con Julia Michaels, Finneas (el hermano de Billie Eilish), Justin Tranter y Eren Cannata para componer Commander In Chief, un tema dirigido a Donald Trump.
Reproches a Donald Trump
En una entrevista con CNN reconoció que su primera idea fue escribir una carta al presidente de los Estados Unidos. “Luego pensé, realmente no quiero hacer eso... creo que hay una forma de hacerlo... Es escribir una canción y publicarla para que todo el mundo la escuche y luego él tenga que responderles a todos y no solo a mí”, confesaba.
Y surgió este tema que presentó en los Billboard Music Awards y del que luego lanzó el vídeo en el que podemos ver a gente de diferentes edades, razas, condiciones sociales… hablando al presidente. Luego sale ella cantando en un amplio espacio lleno de luces y visiblemente emocionada.
"No nos rendiremos, mantendremos nuestra posición. Estaremos en las calles mientras tú eres el Comandante en Jefe”, dice la letra de esta canción. “Honestamente, si hiciera las cosas que tú haces no podría dormir. En serio, ¿conoces siquiera la verdad? Estamos en un estado de crisis, la gente se está muriendo mientras te llenas los bolsillos. Comandante en Jefe, ¿Qué se siente pudiendo respirar todavía?”, continua.
Palabras duras que comparte gran parte de la población que espera que, en esta ocasión, las elecciones recojan su voz. De ahí que la campaña esté siendo tan intensa. “Tenemos que presentarnos y votar, porque es muy importante que nuestras voces sean escuchadas. Y, honestamente, ya sea que seas republicano o demócrata, simplemente sal y vota”, pedía la cantante.
Letra de 'Commander In Chief'
Were you ever taught when you were young
If you mess with things selfishly, they're bound to come undone?
I'm not the only one
That's been affected and resented every story you've spun
And I'm a lucky one
'Cause there are people worse off that have suffered enough
Haven't they suffered enough?
But you can't get enough of
Shuttin' down systеms for personal gain
Fightin' fires with flyers and prayin' for rain
Do you gеt off on pain?
We're not pawns in your game
Commander in Chief, honestly
If I did the things you do
I couldn't sleep, seriously
Do you even know the truth?
We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still
Be able to breathe?
We were taught when we were young
If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some
Won't give up, stand our ground
We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down
Loud and proud, best believe
We'll still take a knee while you're
Commander in Chief, honestly
If I did the things you do
I couldn't sleep, seriously
Do you even know the truth?
We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still
Be able to breathe, breathe?
Be able to breathe
Won't give up, stand our ground
We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down
Won't give up, stand our ground
We'll be in the streets while you're
Commander in Chief, honestly
If I did the things you do
I couldn't sleep, seriously
Do you even know the truth?
We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still
Be able to breathe?
Able to breathe
