Demi Lovato le dedica una canción a Donald Trump: Aquí vídeo y letra

Were you ever taught when you were young

If you mess with things selfishly, they're bound to come undone?

I'm not the only one

That's been affected and resented every story you've spun

And I'm a lucky one

'Cause there are people worse off that have suffered enough

Haven't they suffered enough?

But you can't get enough of

Shuttin' down systеms for personal gain

Fightin' fires with flyers and prayin' for rain

Do you gеt off on pain?

We're not pawns in your game

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do

I couldn't sleep, seriously

Do you even know the truth?

We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still

Be able to breathe?

We were taught when we were young

If we fight for what's right, there won't be justice for just some

Won't give up, stand our ground

We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down

Loud and proud, best believe

We'll still take a knee while you're

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do

I couldn't sleep, seriously

Do you even know the truth?

We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still

Be able to breathe, breathe?

Be able to breathe

Won't give up, stand our ground

We'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down

Won't give up, stand our ground

We'll be in the streets while you're

Commander in Chief, honestly

If I did the things you do

I couldn't sleep, seriously

Do you even know the truth?

We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin'

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in Chief, how does it feel to still

Be able to breathe?

Able to breathe