Gary Barlow, Michael Bublé y Sebastián Yatra se ponen el traje en ‘Elita’: ¡Aquí el vídeo y la letra!

There's a girl from Brazil

She was born to move her hips, can't keep her feet still

Always looking for attention, she uses her eyes

To turn a small flame into a fire

She's a girl from a town

Where nobody knows your name, where nobody's found

And no one ever sees the bright lights now and she spends every night

She danced her way to a better life

[Sebastian Yatra]

I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it's a bad thing

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown

[Michael Buble]

And the crowd shouts Elita

Oh come out where we can see ya

Now the night is ready for ya

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up, what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita

[Sebastian Yatra]

It's kinda hard to find somebody from this part of the world

Until you're looking at her body and you're starting to tell

That you're falling in love and it feels like a drug

You've got nothing to lose, you've got something to touch

[Michael Buble]

She can be cold, cold digging for gold

She doesn't want to keep a man, doesn't want to be sold

She has a ticket to a life that is hard to resist

She rewrote the book and added a twist

[Sebastian Yatra]

I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it's a bad thing

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown

[Michael Buble]

And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita)

Oh come out where we can see ya (we can see ya)

Now the night is ready for ya (for ya)

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita (ta ta ta)

Báilame Elita, baila

Elita baila

[Gary Barlow]

So look out, beware

Like a do or dare

She'll fight for a right, she'll do whatever it takes

[Michael Buble]

And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita!)

Oh come out where we can see ya (Woo)

Now the night is ready for ya (Elita)

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah (Woah, yeah)

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita

Come on Elita