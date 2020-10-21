Gary Barlow, Michael Bublé y Sebastián Yatra se ponen el traje en ‘Elita’: ¡Aquí el vídeo y la letra!

Prepárate para bailar

redes_sociales_zw1

Ya lo habíamos anunciado, un crossover estaba en camino. Gary Barlow ha fichado a Michael Bublé y Sebastián Yatra para Elita, la canción con la que nos avanza lo que será su próximo disco en solitario, desde 2013, Music Played By Humans.

Se trata de una canción pegadiza de fusión pop latino que ha unido, por primera vez, a tres de los nombres más grandes del pop. Esta colaboración deja claro que no hay edad para la música y que distintas generaciones pueden convivir cuando comparten la misma pasión por hacer canciones.

El tema llega con un videoclip en el que vemos a los tres artistas trajeados, cada uno con su color. Está dirigido por Vaughan Arnell (Sam Smith, Paloma Faith, Pet Shop Boys, Spice Girls) que supuso un reto. El rodaje supuso poner a prueba las distancias en tiempos de pandemia.

Para el rodaje no coincidieron en espacio. Gary grabó en Londres, Michael en Vancouver y Sebastián en Miami. Y los muchos kilómetros que había entre unos y otros, no fueron un impedimento para crear un vídeo divertido y vibrante que está destinado a que el espectador baile al ritmo de Elita.

Filmar en 3 zonas horarias durante un bloqueo no es lo más fácil, ¡pero lo hicimos funcionar! Espero que todos disfruten”, compartía Barlow en sus redes.

El resto de canciones del álbum podremos conocerlas a partir del 27 de noviembre, fecha elegida para su lanzamiento. Tras un tiempo dedicado a Take That, el grupo que le dio la fama, vuelve a tomar las riendas de su propia carrera, algo que no hacía desde que publicó hace siete años Since I Saw You Last.

letra de 'elita'

There's a girl from Brazil

She was born to move her hips, can't keep her feet still

Always looking for attention, she uses her eyes

To turn a small flame into a fire

She's a girl from a town

Where nobody knows your name, where nobody's found

And no one ever sees the bright lights now and she spends every night

She danced her way to a better life

[Sebastian Yatra]

I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it's a bad thing

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown

[Michael Buble]

And the crowd shouts Elita

Oh come out where we can see ya

Now the night is ready for ya

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up, what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita

[Sebastian Yatra]

It's kinda hard to find somebody from this part of the world

Until you're looking at her body and you're starting to tell

That you're falling in love and it feels like a drug

You've got nothing to lose, you've got something to touch

[Michael Buble]

She can be cold, cold digging for gold

She doesn't want to keep a man, doesn't want to be sold

She has a ticket to a life that is hard to resist

She rewrote the book and added a twist

[Sebastian Yatra]

I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it's a bad thing

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown

[Michael Buble]

And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita)

Oh come out where we can see ya (we can see ya)

Now the night is ready for ya (for ya)

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita (ta ta ta)

Báilame Elita, baila

Elita baila

[Gary Barlow]

So look out, beware

Like a do or dare

She'll fight for a right, she'll do whatever it takes

[Michael Buble]

And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita!)

Oh come out where we can see ya (Woo)

Now the night is ready for ya (Elita)

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah (Woah, yeah)

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one senorita, oh Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita

Come on Elita

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

img_pinterest img_thumblr img_cerrar
redes_sociales redes_sociales

Comentar