Gary Barlow, Michael Bublé y Sebastián Yatra se ponen el traje en ‘Elita’: ¡Aquí el vídeo y la letra!
Prepárate para bailar
Ya lo habíamos anunciado, un crossover estaba en camino. Gary Barlow ha fichado a Michael Bublé y Sebastián Yatra para Elita, la canción con la que nos avanza lo que será su próximo disco en solitario, desde 2013, Music Played By Humans.
Se trata de una canción pegadiza de fusión pop latino que ha unido, por primera vez, a tres de los nombres más grandes del pop. Esta colaboración deja claro que no hay edad para la música y que distintas generaciones pueden convivir cuando comparten la misma pasión por hacer canciones.
El tema llega con un videoclip en el que vemos a los tres artistas trajeados, cada uno con su color. Está dirigido por Vaughan Arnell (Sam Smith, Paloma Faith, Pet Shop Boys, Spice Girls) que supuso un reto. El rodaje supuso poner a prueba las distancias en tiempos de pandemia.
Para el rodaje no coincidieron en espacio. Gary grabó en Londres, Michael en Vancouver y Sebastián en Miami. Y los muchos kilómetros que había entre unos y otros, no fueron un impedimento para crear un vídeo divertido y vibrante que está destinado a que el espectador baile al ritmo de Elita.
“Filmar en 3 zonas horarias durante un bloqueo no es lo más fácil, ¡pero lo hicimos funcionar! Espero que todos disfruten”, compartía Barlow en sus redes.
El resto de canciones del álbum podremos conocerlas a partir del 27 de noviembre, fecha elegida para su lanzamiento. Tras un tiempo dedicado a Take That, el grupo que le dio la fama, vuelve a tomar las riendas de su propia carrera, algo que no hacía desde que publicó hace siete años Since I Saw You Last.
letra de 'elita'
There's a girl from Brazil
She was born to move her hips, can't keep her feet still
Always looking for attention, she uses her eyes
To turn a small flame into a fire
She's a girl from a town
Where nobody knows your name, where nobody's found
And no one ever sees the bright lights now and she spends every night
She danced her way to a better life
[Sebastian Yatra]
I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing
She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do
It feels so good when it's a bad thing
But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown
[Michael Buble]
And the crowd shouts Elita
Oh come out where we can see ya
Now the night is ready for ya
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up, what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one senorita, oh Elita
[Sebastian Yatra]
It's kinda hard to find somebody from this part of the world
Until you're looking at her body and you're starting to tell
That you're falling in love and it feels like a drug
You've got nothing to lose, you've got something to touch
[Michael Buble]
She can be cold, cold digging for gold
She doesn't want to keep a man, doesn't want to be sold
She has a ticket to a life that is hard to resist
She rewrote the book and added a twist
[Sebastian Yatra]
I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing
She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do
It feels so good when it's a bad thing
But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown
[Michael Buble]
And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita)
Oh come out where we can see ya (we can see ya)
Now the night is ready for ya (for ya)
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one senorita, oh Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Come on Elita (ta ta ta)
Báilame Elita, baila
Elita baila
[Gary Barlow]
So look out, beware
Like a do or dare
She'll fight for a right, she'll do whatever it takes
[Michael Buble]
And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita!)
Oh come out where we can see ya (Woo)
Now the night is ready for ya (Elita)
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah (Woah, yeah)
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one senorita, oh Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Come on Elita
Come on Elita
