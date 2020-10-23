FINNEAS lanza ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’, un tema sobre su relación con Internet

Somebody’s driving you home, but they don’t know who you are

You’re in the back of the car

Somebody’s trying to help and making everything worse,

Somebody please call the nurse

Somebody’s ripping you off, trying to sell you good news

You know we’re still gonna lose,

But I need to be where you are, for no reason at all or else

I’ll suffer withdrawls Nobody’s coming to save me

Nobody knows any better anyway

I think we’re thinking the same thing If this is how it ends,

I wasn’t listening

Somebody’s screaming again,

Another sunburn with hair, it’s too much fun not to stare

Somebody’s calling you out for something you never said,

Kinda can’t wait to be dead Somebody’s wasting my time,

Fuck your Confederate flag, you’ve got no reason to brag

Nobody’s coming to save me Nobody knows any better anyway

I think we’re thinking the same thing If this is how it ends,

I wasn’t listening (to you) x2 I wasn’t listening yet

Not even gone but you’ll be missing me yet

I wasn’t listening yet

I wasn’t listening

I wasn’t listening yet