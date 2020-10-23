FINNEAS lanza ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’, un tema sobre su relación con Internet
Un éxito más a la lista tras sus singles 'What They’ll Say About Us' y 'Let’s Fall In Love'
El joven estadounidense, Finneas O’Connell, lanza una canción reivindicativa muy sincera sobre su relación con Internet y las redes sociales. El hermano mayor de Billie Eilish está en el foco mediático por lo que no sorprende que esta sea la temática del single. Dirigida por el productor de Lady Gaga y Lana del Rey, Constellation Jones.
En un comunicado decía: “Estoy feliz de que esta canción signifique algo para cualquiera que la escuche, pero para mí, es una canción sobre mi relación con Internet”. “Especialmente en un año de elecciones. Especialmente durante una pandemia. A veces, internet me hace reír, otras llorar, a veces me da esperanza. Pero a veces, también me hace tener ganas de estar muerto”, continuaba diciendo.
Este tema junto a What They’ll Say About Us forman parte de la edición de lujo de Blood Harmony, su último álbum de estudio. Un videoclip muy potente de un scroll eterno en una red social, observando las contradicciones de cada post cuando pasan. “Somebody’s trying to help and making everything worse / Somebody please call the nurse / Somebody’s ripping you off, trying to sell you good news”, dice la letra.
letra 'I CAN'T WAIT TO BE DEAD'
Somebody’s driving you home, but they don’t know who you are
You’re in the back of the car
Somebody’s trying to help and making everything worse,
Somebody please call the nurse
Somebody’s ripping you off, trying to sell you good news
You know we’re still gonna lose,
But I need to be where you are, for no reason at all or else
I’ll suffer withdrawls Nobody’s coming to save me
Nobody knows any better anyway
I think we’re thinking the same thing If this is how it ends,
I wasn’t listening
Somebody’s screaming again,
Another sunburn with hair, it’s too much fun not to stare
Somebody’s calling you out for something you never said,
Kinda can’t wait to be dead Somebody’s wasting my time,
Fuck your Confederate flag, you’ve got no reason to brag
Nobody’s coming to save me Nobody knows any better anyway
I think we’re thinking the same thing If this is how it ends,
I wasn’t listening (to you) x2 I wasn’t listening yet
Not even gone but you’ll be missing me yet
I wasn’t listening yet
I wasn’t listening
I wasn’t listening yet
Comentarios