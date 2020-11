La estafa de Pokémon que le ha costado 320.000 euros a este youtuber

The biggest Pokémon deal in history occurred today for a 1st edition box 😎🎊🎉🎊!



$375,000



My team led the deal:@CryptoNekoZ@lukeswagman



Buyer:@DumbMoneyTV @ChrisCamillo#Pokemon is ^ 100% in 30 days.

Supply is tiny. Fakes are being discovered. Authentic cards are 🚀 pic.twitter.com/z2hKTVokIo