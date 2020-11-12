Billie Eilish calla bocas haciendo lo que le da la gana en ‘Therefore I Am’. ¡Mira aquí el vídeo y la letra!
La artista ha respondido con filosofía y mala leche a sus 'haters' con un nuevo temazo
El estatus de super estrella internacional de Billie Eilish tiene sus luces y sus sombras. Ella misma siempre afirma que le encanta "ser famosa", aunque eso siempre tiene su parte mala: Las críticas.
Fue el mes pasado cuando se publicó una fotografía de la cantante con ropa que se salía de sus habituales prendas oversizes, y algunos de los usuarios de las redes sociales criticaron su cuerpo. Pese a que la figura de Eilish es completamente normal, le llovieron todo tipo de insultos.
La cantante contestó con un Tik Tok que hablaba de aceptar cualquier tipo de cuerpos y dejar atrás el body-shaming, aunque ahora parece haber ido un paso más allá. Therefore I Am es su nuevo tema, y es toda una reivindicación a pensar lo que se dice antes de hablar.
Esta reflexión cartesiana -sí, es el famoso "Pienso, luego existo" de Descartes- se adapta al siglo XXI para decirle a los haters un mensaje alto y claro: Que no se tomen tantas confianzas.
Para poner la guinda, Billie convierte su videoclip -dirigido de nuevo por ella- en una aventura dentro de un centro comercial vacío cogiendo comida con total libertad y haciendo lo que le da la gana. Toda una declaración de intenciones que se confirma con la letra:
LETRA DE 'THEREFORE I AM' DE BILLIE EILISH
I'm not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you're the man
I think, therefore, I am
I'm not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you're the man
I think, therefore, I am
Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha
Get my pretty name outta your mouth
We are not the same with or without
Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel
Top of the world, but your world isn't real
Your world's an ideal
So go have fun
I really couldn't care less
And you can give 'em my best, but just know
I'm not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you're the man
I think, therefore, I am
I'm not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you're the man
I think, therefore, I am
Record
I don't want press to put your name next to mine
We're on different lines, so I
Wanna be nice enough, they don't call my bluff
'Cause I hate to find
Articles, articles, articles
I'd rather you remain unremarkable
(Got a lotta) Interviews, interviews, interviews
When they say your name, I just act confused
Did you have fun?
I really couldn't care less
And you can give 'em my best, but just know
I'm not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you're the man
I think, therefore, I am
I'm not your friend or anything
Damn, you think that you're the man
I think, therefore, I am
I'm sorry
I don't think I caught your name
I'm sorry
I don't think I caught your name
I'm not your friend or anything (I'm not your friend)
Damn, you think that you're the man (They wanna, they can try)
I think, therefore, I am (Damn)
I'm not your friend or anything (Friend, they wanna)
Damn, you think that you're the man (You're the man)
I think, therefore, I am (Therefore, I am)
