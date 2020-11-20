Shawn Mendes y Justin Bieber se bajan de su pedestal en ‘Monster’: ¡mira el vídeo!
Los canadienses nos abren el corazón en una canción de lo más personal
Todos esperábamos la llegada de esta colaboración, y al fin la tenemos en nuestras manos (o, mejor dicho, en nuestros oídos). Shawn Mendes y Justin Bieber nos presentan el segundo adelanto de Wonder, el próximo disco del primero de ellos que verá la luz el 4 de diciembre.
Monster llega con una potencia melódica y vocal que pone de manifiesto el talento que ambos artistas cosechan. Con unos ritmos pop, ambos nos hablan del pedestal en el que muchos los han posicionado, pero ellos, como personas humanas, también cometen errores. ¡Y está bien hacerlo!
"Ese pedestal no solo es lo que la sociedad ha puesto, es lo que me he puesto a mí mismo. Y tuve que pensar 'molas incluso si te pierdes alguna nota'. Para hacerlo más sencillo, a simple vista, no es sobre cantar, es sobre todo en la vida. Está bien arruinar algo. De ahí lo saqué", explicó Mendes en una entrevista, según las palabras recogidas por Genius.
Pero esta canción no llega sola, sino acompañada de un videoclip oscuro y que refleja a la perfección lo que dicen ambos artistas en sus versos. Se mueven por un escenario gris, e incluso escalan unos peldaños que representan el ascenso a dicho pedestal. Se frustran cantando el tema, mostrando así la realidad que se esconde en sus vidas.
Shawn y Justin unen sus voces en una perfecta melodía que convierte Monster en la banda sonora favorita de millones de personas alrededor del mundo. Su videoclip, en tan solo unas horas, ha superado los 2 millones de reproducciones. ¡Y los que le quedan!
¿Ya te has aprendido la letra?
LETRA DE 'MONSTER'
[Verse 1: Shawn Mendes]
You put me on a pedestal and tell me I'm the best
Raise me up into the sky until I'm short of breath (Yeah)
Fill me up with confidence, I say what's in my chest
Spill my words and tear me down until there's nothing left
Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah
[Chorus: Shawn Mendes]
But what if I, what if I trip?
What if I, what if I fall?
Then am I the monster?
Just let me know
And what if I, what if I sin?
And what if I, what if I break? Yeah
Then am I the monster? Yeah
Just let me know, yeah
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal
I had big dreams of doin' shows and making memories
Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by their jealousy
Lifting me up (Lifting me up), lifting me up (Yeah)
And tearing me down (Down), tearing me down (Down, down)
I'll take responsibility for everything I've done (Yeah)
Holding it against me (Yeah) like you're the holy one (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
I had a chip on my shoulder, had to let it go
'Cause unforgiveness keeps them in control
I came in with good intentions then I let it go
And now I really wanna know
[Chorus: Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes]
What if I, what if I trip? (Oh)
What if I, what if I fall? (I fall)
Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)
Just let me know (Let me know)
And what if I, what if I sin? (Oh)
And what if I, what if I break?
Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)
Just let me know (Oh, please just let me know, yeah)
[Outro: Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes]
La-da-da-duh-duh (But what if I fall?)
La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na
La-da-da-da-duh-duh
La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na
La-da-da-duh-duh (Please don't let me fall)
La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na
La-da-da-da-duh-duh (Oh, please don't let me fall)
La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na
