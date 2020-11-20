Shawn Mendes y Justin Bieber se bajan de su pedestal en ‘Monster’: ¡mira el vídeo!

[Verse 1: Shawn Mendes]

You put me on a pedestal and tell me I'm the best

Raise me up into the sky until I'm short of breath (Yeah)

Fill me up with confidence, I say what's in my chest

Spill my words and tear me down until there's nothing left

Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah



[Chorus: Shawn Mendes]

But what if I, what if I trip?

What if I, what if I fall?

Then am I the monster?

Just let me know

And what if I, what if I sin?

And what if I, what if I break? Yeah

Then am I the monster? Yeah

Just let me know, yeah



[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal

I had big dreams of doin' shows and making memories

Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by their jealousy

Lifting me up (Lifting me up), lifting me up (Yeah)

And tearing me down (Down), tearing me down (Down, down)

I'll take responsibility for everything I've done (Yeah)

Holding it against me (Yeah) like you're the holy one (Yeah)



[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I had a chip on my shoulder, had to let it go

'Cause unforgiveness keeps them in control

I came in with good intentions then I let it go

And now I really wanna know



[Chorus: Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes]

What if I, what if I trip? (Oh)

What if I, what if I fall? (I fall)

Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)

Just let me know (Let me know)

And what if I, what if I sin? (Oh)

And what if I, what if I break?

Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?)

Just let me know (Oh, please just let me know, yeah)



[Outro: Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes]

La-da-da-duh-duh (But what if I fall?)

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

La-da-da-da-duh-duh

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

La-da-da-duh-duh (Please don't let me fall)

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

La-da-da-da-duh-duh (Oh, please don't let me fall)

La-da-da-duh-duh-duh-na

