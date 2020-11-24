Don Diablo estrena el videoclip de ‘Kill Me Better’, su tema con Imanbek y Trevor Daniel
El DJ nos muestra quiénes son los verdaderos monstruos que nos rodean
Don Diablo regresó hace unas semanas a la playlist de nuestras canciones favoritas con Kill Me Better, su colaboración con Imanbek y Trevor Daniel. Pero ahora ha querido refrescar este tema con el estreno de su videoclip. Y no, no te dejará indiferente.
Tirando de una impresionante post-producción, nuestros protagonistas prueban todo tipo de efectos especiales en la pantalla. Y lo hacen por una simple razón: quieren demostrar que nosotros somos nuestros propios monstruos, aquellos que habitan en nuestras mentes y, en ocasiones, nos impiden vivir con normalidad.
"Tengo que matar otro demonio que queda en mi cabeza. ¿Está mi piel en los muros o debajo de mi cama? ¿Están los pensamientos suicidas intentando asustarme? Bienvenido a mi yermo americano", dicen algunos de sus versos.
Ésta se convierte, sin duda, en una de las producciones más emocionantes de nuestro protagonista, que decide ahondar en la salud mental para lanzar un claro mensaje: "Siéntete libre de compartir tu estado mental". "Orgulloso de esta gran colaboración que sirve de recordatorio: la salud no es solo física", dice el DJ.
Y tú, ¿ya te has aprendido la letra de este tema? Te recomendamos que lo hagas, ya que se va a convertir en una de tus canciones más reproducidas.
LETRA DE 'KILL ME BETTER'
I don't really want to die
It's just how I feel, it's just how I feel sometimes
I don't want to tell a lie
I just want to feel, I just want to feel alright
I don't really want to fight
And just disappear, float away for one night, no
Now I'm falling like a landslide
Thought we're on the same side, but it's not right without you
Gotta kill another demon left in my head
He's been scheming on the walls and under my bed
It's the suicidal thoughts that I'm fed
Welcome to my American wasteland
I fell in love with the warzone
This is not my home
This is just a place where I've been
Doing pretty well on my own
But inside of my own head
This is what I've said
Kill me better, you said you'd never
But you keep adding pressure to the wound
Light as a feather, I hate this weather
But I'm guessing that the cold will have to do
I take a minute to relax in my mind
I've been feeling pretty bad there all night
In the dark room staring at the phone light
Sweet dreams, farewell, and goodnight
Gotta kill another demon left in my head
He's been scheming on the walls and under my bed
It's the suicidal thoughts that I'm fed
Welcome to my American wasteland
I fell in love with the warzone
This is not my home
This is just a place where I've been
Doing pretty well on my own
But inside of my own head
This is what I've said
Kill me better, you said you'd never
But you keep adding pressure to the wound
Light as a feather, I hate this weather
But I'm guessing that the cold will have to do
Kill me better, you said you'd never
But you keep adding pressure to the wound
Light as a feather, I hate this weather
But I'm guessing that the cold will have to do
Comentarios
Descubre nuestras Audio Stories, el directo y las últimas noticias en un nuevo formato