Don Diablo estrena el videoclip de ‘Kill Me Better’, su tema con Imanbek y Trevor Daniel

I don't really want to die

It's just how I feel, it's just how I feel sometimes

I don't want to tell a lie

I just want to feel, I just want to feel alright

I don't really want to fight

And just disappear, float away for one night, no

Now I'm falling like a landslide

Thought we're on the same side, but it's not right without you



Gotta kill another demon left in my head

He's been scheming on the walls and under my bed

It's the suicidal thoughts that I'm fed

Welcome to my American wasteland



I fell in love with the warzone

This is not my home

This is just a place where I've been

Doing pretty well on my own

But inside of my own head

This is what I've said



Kill me better, you said you'd never

But you keep adding pressure to the wound

Light as a feather, I hate this weather

But I'm guessing that the cold will have to do



I take a minute to relax in my mind

I've been feeling pretty bad there all night

In the dark room staring at the phone light

Sweet dreams, farewell, and goodnight



Gotta kill another demon left in my head

He's been scheming on the walls and under my bed

It's the suicidal thoughts that I'm fed

Welcome to my American wasteland



I fell in love with the warzone

This is not my home

This is just a place where I've been

Doing pretty well on my own

But inside of my own head

This is what I've said



Kill me better, you said you'd never

But you keep adding pressure to the wound

Light as a feather, I hate this weather

But I'm guessing that the cold will have to do



Kill me better, you said you'd never

But you keep adding pressure to the wound

Light as a feather, I hate this weather

But I'm guessing that the cold will have to do

