Lawson presenta ‘Hell Yeah’, el nuevo single de su próximo álbum: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

Every night

I still light those cigarettes you used to like

I only smoke 'em when I'm broken to remind me

When we were naked all the time

We'd take a ride

California early morning sunrise

Where did it all go wrong and wreck my whole life?

'Cause now it's left me like



If I only had one wish I wish we'd never have met, never have met

And if I only got one kiss, I'd kiss goodbye to regrets that night

Don't ask how it feels 'cause it hurts like hell, yeah



Hell, yeah

Hell, yeah

Hell, yeah

Don't ask how it feels 'cause it hurts like hell, yeah



Where'd you go?

It's times like this that makes me miss and need you most

Barely slept a second without your body close

I guess that's how it goes



'Cause all I can do

Is hope that it's over

Pray that it's over, over

That's all I can do



If I only had one wish I wish we'd never have met, never have met

And if I only got one kiss, I'd kiss goodbye to regrets that night

Don't ask how it feels 'cause it hurts like hell, yeah



Hell, yeah

Hell, yeah

Hell, yeah

Don't ask how it feels 'cause it hurts like hell, yeah



A bottle down, back in my imagination

I take a breath, my heart is no longer aching

I sober up, and I can no longer fake it

You still hurt like hell, yeah



If I only had one wish I wish we'd never have met, never have met

And if I only got one kiss, I'd kiss goodbye to regrets that night

Don't ask how it feels 'cause it hurts like hell, yeah



Hell, yeah

Hell, yeah

Hell, yeah

Don't ask how it feels 'cause it hurts like hell, yeah



Hell, yeah (hell, yeah)

Hell, yeah (hell, yeah)

Hell, yeah (hell, yeah)

Don't ask how it feels 'cause it hurts like hell, yeah

