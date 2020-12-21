Ed Sheeran nos regala Afterglow, mira aquí su vídeo y su letra
Una canción del pasado año que se quedó en el tintero y ahora ha rescatado
Ed Sheeran ha publicado hoy en todas las plataformas digitales una nueva canción por sorpresa. Como ya os contamos, en la noche del domingo había avisado que habría un regalo para todos sus seguidores. Y esa sorpresa ha sido Afterglow, que ya tiene videoclip.
Sencillo y personal como suele ser todo lo que rodea al británico. Una guitarra y su voz es todo lo que necesita para presentar su único estreno de este 2020 que seguro se convertirá en uno de los temas más escuchados estas navidades.
Según ha posteado en sus redes sociales "Afterglow es una canción que compuse el año pasado y he querido lanzarla para vosotros. No es el primer single de mi próximo álbum, es simplemente una canción que me encanta, y espero que os encante también. ¡Disfrutadla! Deseo que tengáis un descanso seguro y festivo estos días y un feliz año nuevo. Yo de vuelta a la tierra de mi padre ahora, ciao x”.
El diseño de la portada ha sido creado por el propio Ed, y también ha estrenado un vídeo interpretando la canción en su canal oficial en Youtube. Afterglow ha sido co-escrita junto con David Hodges y FRED, este último también ha producido la canción conjuntamente con Ed Sheeran y PARISI.
Ed Sheeran ha sido el artista británico más escuchado en plataformas digitales en 2020 en Reino Unido.
letra de afterglow de ed sheeran
Stop the clocks it's amazing
You should see the way the light dances off your hair
A million colours of hazel, golden and red
Saturday morning is fading
The sun's reflected by the coffee in your hand
My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again
We were love drunk waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh I won't be silent and I won't let go
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow
The weather outside's changing
The leaves are buried under six inches of white
The radio is playing, Iron & Wine
This is a new dimension
This is a level where we're losing track of time
I'm holding nothing against it, except you and I
We were love drunk waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh I won't be silent and I won't let go
I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow
And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow
